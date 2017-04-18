Status of Tigers’ Williams unknown after ACL surgery

Clemson junior fullback and tight end Garrett Williams had surgery to repair a torn ACL late last week and his status for the beginning of fall camp is unknown, coach Dabo Swinney said Tuesday.
Williams suffered the knee injury during a spring practice and didn’t play in the spring game on April 8.
Over the past two seasons, Williams has played in all 30 games. The native of Orlando, Fla., has two receptions for 21 yards and has played 252 career plays from scrimmage, plus many others on special teams.
His blocking has been a key part of Clemson’s success running the ball the past two years.
