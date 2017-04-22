Early signing period should only help Clemson recruiting

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney has long been a proponent of an early signing period for recruits.
Asked about the possibility on numerous occasions over the years, Swinney consistently responded in favor.
“I’ve always been for an early signing period,” Swinney said in October. “I could sit here and state the case all day. I just think it’s a win-win-win all the way around.”
Swinney’s wish became reality last Friday, when the NCAA’s Division I Council approved legislation that changes the recruiting calendar to allow for an early signing period in December.
The new legislation isn’t exactly what Swinney would have drawn up. Swinney said in October he believed August was the best time for an early signing period, as that is currently when players who intend to enroll early are allowed to sign a financial-aid agreement. But Swinney said he was OK with December, too.
Swinney also said a protection should be put in place that would allow players who sign early to be released from their National Letters of Intent if a coaching change is made. No such protection is included in the new legislation.
Nonetheless, Swinney has reason to be happy about the adoption of an early signing period.
It should only help Clemson.
Clemson has had success in recent years with securing commitments – and holding onto those commitments – from most of its recruits well before National Signing Day.
All but one of this year’s Clemson signees were committed to the Tigers before December. Thirteen of Clemson’s 2016 signees were committed before December.
The Tigers already have eight players committed for their 2018 class, even though that class is expected to consist of only up to 16 players.
Now Clemson will have the opportunity to sign those players more than a month earlier, eliminating the anxiety-inducing possibility of a decommitment in the weeks leading up to National Signing Day.
The early signing period will allow Clemson to know whether its commitments are truly “all in,” which is important to Swinney. If a player chooses not to sign in December, the Tigers could move on from that recruit and still have time to find a replacement before National Signing Day.
“Now, if you’ve got all these guys making all these early commitments and then they don’t sign, well, then you know they’re not committed,” Swinney said.
College football coaches across the country might need to be more cautious about how many scholarship offers they make, as recruits will be able to sign binding agreements earlier, but that shouldn’t cause a problem for Clemson. Swinney has been known to be judicious with offers and not revoke them late, unlike a few.
“Some of the rhetoric out there is it’s going to speed up the recruiting process, but in actuality, it’s going to slow it down,” Swinney said. “It’s going to slow some of these early offers down.”
