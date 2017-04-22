Clemson football helps James Skalski past father’s death

When James Skalski’s father died last year, Sherri Skalski felt there was no better place for her son to be than with the Clemson football team.
“I don’t know how to say this without it sounding a little bit crazy, but it was better for him to be there than even here with me, because I knew he was surrounded by his team,” she said. “I knew he was surrounded by coaches who were so involved with helping him become the young man he is destined to be. I knew he had support at every level.”
John Skalski, Sherri’s husband and James’ father, died suddenly after suffering a heart attack at the family’s home on Oct. 14, a day before the Tigers’ home game against N.C. State last season.
James and the Tigers were in a team meeting at the time.
“That was a very difficult situation,” said Clemson coach Dabo Swinney. “We went and got him out of the meeting and brought him to my office and literally was sitting there. They just told us that they were taking his dad to the hospital, and then his sister called, so I was sitting with him when they called and said he passed.”
A Clemson graduate assistant drove James to his home in Sharpsburg, Georgia, to be with his family. James didn’t play in that Saturday’s game, but Swinney, defensive coordinator Brent Venables and life coach Reggie Pleasant all traveled to Sharpsburg the following week to spend time with the Skalski family. Once James returned to Clemson, his teammates were there to support him.
“No matter what you’re going through or facing in life or how hard it can get, you know you’ve got guys you can lean on, guys that’ll help pick you up,” James said. “It’s a family here, so yeah, I lost my dad and it’s a hard thing to get through, but with the support I have here and back at home, there’s nothing I can’t get past.”
Love of the game
James Skalski says it was his father, who played college football at Oklahoma and was a youth football coach in Sharpsburg, who taught him to love the sport.
“He loved life,” James said. “He loved football, he loved coaching football, and I loved it, too.”
Sherri said she and her husband could tell from an early age that James was a talented athlete. Growing up, James wasn’t just a football player; he was also a skilled center-back on the soccer field. The only sport James didn’t like playing, Sherri said, was baseball.
“Honestly, the speed of the game didn’t suit his personality,” Sherri said. “But whatever sport he engaged in, he engaged in fully. He’s all in all the time; that’s just his nature. And early on, it was apparent that he had an athletic ability that was a gift.”
That ability made James an all-state linebacker and led numerous Division I schools to offer him football scholarships. James said he ultimately chose Clemson because of Venables, who is also the Tigers’ linebackers coach.
“I just knew that I wanted to go somewhere where I was going to get the best coaching,” James said. “When I met Venables, I was like, ‘This is the guy I want to play for. He’s going to make me the best linebacker I can be.’”
Emerging at Clemson
Swinney admitted he thought Skalski, a 3-star recruit, would redshirt his freshman season. That changed when Skalski arrived on campus.
“We didn’t know what to expect when he got here last year,” Swinney said. “And boy, he just – from the moment he got here – just caught everybody’s eye.”
Skalski played only 20 defensive snaps last season but was a stalwart in kick coverage, where he tied for third among the Tigers with eight special teams tackles.
Aside from the N.C. State game, Skalski appeared in all 14 of Clemson’s other games, which he believes prepared him to compete for a bigger role this season.
“It’s been an amazing experience, learning from veterans… and then trying to step in and fulfill those roles yourself,” Skalski said. “In that jump from high school to college, just the mental aspect of the game is incredibly different – just learning to study the game, get in the film room, get your stuff down and then bring that to the field.”
A cathartic championship
As the Tigers celebrated their historic win over Alabama in the early morning hours of Jan. 10, James Skalski was one of the players who caught Swinney’s eye, again.
“He was pretty emotional at the national championship game, and I could tell his dad was on his mind,” Swinney said.
As special as the championship run was for so many associated with Clemson, it was particularly poignant for the Skalski family.
“In a season that could have been filled more with grief, being caught up in the excitement of those weekends and those moments really filled our hearts with joy again,” Sherri said. “It really helped us celebrate who James has become as a young man, which we can certainly attribute to his father’s influence.”
Winning the national championship, James said, is “what any player would dream of.”
Now, he wants to help the Tigers make another title run.
High expectations
Skalski is one of the leading candidates to replace Ben Boulware as Clemson’s starting weakside linebacker. Kendall Joseph is also a candidate to start at weakside linebacker after practicing there this spring, but even if Skalski doesn’t win the starting job, he is likely to be called upon to play more on defense.
“He’s going to be a really, really good football player for us,” Swinney said. “Very natural, very instinctive, incredibly athletic.”
Skalski concluded his first spring with the Tigers by recording five tackles in the spring game.
Venables said Skalski still needs to become more consistent, but he’s impressed with the young linebacker’s progress.
“If he gets all the little things down, he’s not far off from really doing well,” Venables said. “He had a very good spring, and he’s coming.”
Skalski is trying not to focus on his place on the depth chart. He believes he and Clemson’s other linebackers are making each other better by competing with one another. But he does want to prove to his coaches and teammates that he is someone they can trust.
“I just want to compete and make tackles and make plays and show that I’m a playmaker,” Skalski said. “Whatever role I’m given or whatever role I earn, just do that to the best of my ability, and I think everything will play itself out.”
