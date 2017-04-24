Clemson junior leads ACC with .400 batting average

Clemson junior Reed Rohlman was hitting .300 on March 26.
A month later, the outfielder and designated hitter is up to .400, which leads all ACC hitters who have played a minimum of 75 percent of the season.
Rohlman owns an 18-game hitting streak, and he went 13-for-22 in one game against Florida State, one against Georgia and three against Wake Forest to boost his average 26 points last week.
He was red-hot against the Demon Deacons, going 9-for-14, scoring three runs and recording three runs-batted-in in a series in Clemson won. The Tigers won 8-7 on Friday then split a doubleheader Saturday, winning 11-0 before dropping the series finale 8-3.
Rohlman is batting 80 points higher than Chase Pinder, who’s second on the team in average. Rohlman’s also first on the team in hits (56), doubles (12) and on-base percentage (.482).
RPI on the rise
Clemson is No. 2 in the NCAA’s ratings index percentage, which the NCAA Tournament committee uses to make up its field of 64.
After going 3-2 last week, the Tigers (33-8, 16-5 ACC) trail only Oregon State.
Clemson remained No. 3 in the D1Baseball Top 25 and moved up to the same ranking in the USA TODAY coaches poll, but the Tigers dropped a spot to No. 6 in the Baseball America poll.
With 15 regular-season games remaining, Clemson is in prime position to be a national seed, and the NCAA’s overall top seed is within reach.
Pitcher of the week
Clemson’s Alex Eubanks was named ACC pitcher of the week Monday after he shut down Wake’s potent offense Saturday.
Eubanks allowed seven hits in a complete-game shutout. He finished with a career-high 12 strikeouts against no walk to earn the win.
Eubanks improved to 6-3 on the year with a 3.36 earned-run-average.
Big week
Clemson hosts College of Charleston (20-20) on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Then the Tigers face their toughest test to this point in the season when they play a three-game series at No. 4 North Carolina (31-9, 16-5).
The Tar Heels have won 14 out of their last 16 games and haven’t lost an ACC series this season.
The game Friday is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday’s Game 2 will be played at 4 p.m., and the series will conclude Sunday at 1 p.m.
Standings update
Clemson is 16-5 in the ACC, which is tied for second-best overall record in the league.
The Tigers are one game behind Atlantic Division leader Louisville, which visits Clemson on May 12.
With three conference series left to play, the Tigers have clinched a spot in the ACC tournament, which will begin May 23 in Louisville, Kentucky.
