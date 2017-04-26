The case for and against Clemson prospects

Clemson has 10 players with a shot at being selected in the NFL draft. Why they are worthy of being drafted and why not:
Deshaun Watson, QB
Draft him: A proven winner at his best on the biggest stages.
Pass on him: Will have to transition to a pro-style offense.
Mike Williams, WR
Draft him: Big, physical receiver with great hands.
Pass on him: Lacks elite speed to separate from corners.
Cordrea Tankersley, CB
Draft him: Is physical and skillful in press coverage.
Pass on him: Susceptible to getting beat by quicker receivers.
Carlos Watkins, DT
Draft him: He has enough size, strength and athleticism.
Pass on him: Not explosive enough to be pass-rusher.
Jordan Leggett, TE
Draft him: Has the size to create passing-game mismatches.
Pass on him: Will need to improve as a route runner.
Wayne Gallman, RB
Draft him: A tough runner who rarely fumbles.
Pass on him: Unlikely to overpower many NFL defenders.
Artavis Scott, WR
Draft him: Has a knack for finding open running lanes.
Pass on him: Didn’t show much speed at the NFL Combine.
Jadar Johnson, SS
Draft him: Has a knack for making plays on the ball.
Pass on him: Athleticism is average for a safety.
Ben Boulware, LB
Draft him: Aggressive tackler who plays with maximum effort.
Pass on him: Subpar speed limits him in man-to-man coverage.
Jay Guillermo, C
Draft him: Shows power in moving defenders backwards.
Pass on him: Has below-average size and athleticism.
