The case for and against Clemson prospects

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:49 Video: Lewisville standout Josh Belk talks about Clemson, selection to Under Armour All-Star game Pause 1:08 Clemson's Dabo Swinney talks about Mike Williams 1:02 Deshaun Watson throws to Mike Williams during Pro Day 2:06 Officer involved shooting at Wal-Mart on Bush River Road 5:35 Ground water not regulated, Megafarms siphon billions of gallons from wells near Edisto river 2:11 Family whose son died in a car accident wants tougher accountability for maintaining South Carolina roads 0:45 Body camera footage shows shooting involving Sumter police officer 1:34 Exclusive sneak peek at new Fresh Market on Two Notch road in Columbia 3:07 Why Frank Martin says he won't leave South Carolina 2:46 Frank Martin on recruiting approach after Final Four appearance Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

NFL scouts and agents came to Clemson for a pro day Thursday. They watched as Deshaun Watson, Mike Williams, Wayne Gallman, Ben Boulware and others worked out. tdominick@thestate.com