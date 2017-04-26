Clemson University

The case for and against Clemson prospects

Clemson has 10 players with a shot at being selected in the NFL draft. Why they are worthy of being drafted and why not:

Deshaun Watson, QB

Draft him: A proven winner at his best on the biggest stages.

Pass on him: Will have to transition to a pro-style offense.

Mike Williams, WR

Draft him: Big, physical receiver with great hands.

Pass on him: Lacks elite speed to separate from corners.

Cordrea Tankersley, CB

Draft him: Is physical and skillful in press coverage.

Pass on him: Susceptible to getting beat by quicker receivers.

Carlos Watkins, DT

Draft him: He has enough size, strength and athleticism.

Pass on him: Not explosive enough to be pass-rusher.

Jordan Leggett, TE

Draft him: Has the size to create passing-game mismatches.

Pass on him: Will need to improve as a route runner.

Wayne Gallman, RB

Draft him: A tough runner who rarely fumbles.

Pass on him: Unlikely to overpower many NFL defenders.

Artavis Scott, WR

Draft him: Has a knack for finding open running lanes.

Pass on him: Didn’t show much speed at the NFL Combine.

Jadar Johnson, SS

Draft him: Has a knack for making plays on the ball.

Pass on him: Athleticism is average for a safety.

Ben Boulware, LB

Draft him: Aggressive tackler who plays with maximum effort.

Pass on him: Subpar speed limits him in man-to-man coverage.

Jay Guillermo, C

Draft him: Shows power in moving defenders backwards.

Pass on him: Has below-average size and athleticism.

