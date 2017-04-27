Clemson close with top 2018 running back

Laurinburg, N.C. running back Zamir White has come a long way in his life. Literally.
Weighing just two pounds as a premature baby, White is now 220 pounds of muscle and speed on a 6-foot-1 frame, and arguably the most sought after running back in the 2018 class. He flashed his talents again Wednesday on the track winning his region’s 100 meter championship.
White is down to Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, North Carolina and Alabama and has been to each one multiple times. He has set June 27, his mother’s birthday, for his announcement. Clemson recruiter Tony Elliott along with his counterparts from Ohio State, North Carolina and Alabama have been in this week according to Scotland County coach Richard Bailey, and Georgia is due in later in the week.
“He’s at the point he’s really tired of all the recruiting, all the interviews, all the everything,” Bailey said. “He doesn’t like to talk a lot about the recruiting part.”
White last visited Clemson for the spring game and Elliott was in this week to follow up on that and see if he could improve the Tigers’ positioning with him.
“He thought the facilities were unbelievable and the spring game game was awesome,” Bailey said. “He likes Coach Elliott and he likes Dabo. I’d feel good about him going to Clemson, but I don’t care where he goes as long as he’s happy. I really don’t know what he’s looking for other than the fact that he wants somewhere obviously where he can go and play. He wants to be somewhere where it’s a family atmosphere and where he feels like he can grow as a person. And I think the ability for his family to see him is going to be important.”
Bailey said Ohio State has been making a strong push of late but it’s Georgia, in his opinion, that is the team to beat.
“He’s been there several times, three or four times in the last two or three months,” he said. “Action speaks louder than words. Something is keeping him going back to Georgia. If I’m reading the tea leaves, I would say Georgia is in the lead but I would definitely not rule out those other people.”
Bailey said he’s not aware of any future visits for White though his best friend plays at North Carolina and he pops up there unannounced from time to time. White is planning to graduate early and enroll at his choice in January.
White has rushed for over 3,800 yards and scored 67 touchdowns the last two seasons.
