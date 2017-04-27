Clemson University

Letter from mom brings Deshaun Watson to tears

Deshaun Watson’s draft night included an emotional moment courtesy of his mother.

The former Clemson star heard his name called Thursday in the first round of the NFL Draft in Philadelphia, with his mom, Deann, and other family members in attendance. Watson is headed to Houston to play for the Texans.

Afterward, he read a letter for the NFL cameras and couldn’t hold back the tears when the words referenced their struggles as a family during Watson’s younger years.

Here’s the video:

