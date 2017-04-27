Letter from mom brings Deshaun Watson to tears

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:49 Video: Lewisville standout Josh Belk talks about Clemson, selection to Under Armour All-Star game Pause 2:49 Dabo Swinney: The team is Clemson's best recruiter 0:50 Mike Williams runs the 40 yard dash 3:51 Deshaun Watson embraces Heisman talk 1:11 Deshaun Watson explains decision to enter the NFL draft 2:04 A'ja Wilson reflects on next season with the Gamecocks 1:55 Chainsaw artist brings new life to old trees at Cayce Riverwalk 1:16 SC Gov. Henry McMaster wants a new way to fund pension plan 2:34 Tim Tebow making strides, but too early to speculate on future with Fireflies 1:34 Exclusive sneak peek at new Fresh Market on Two Notch road in Columbia Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Deshaun Watson thanked his family and coaches for their support and stated that he hoped to make attending the Davey O'Brien Award a yearly tradition. The event was Monday in Fort Worth, Texas. Video courtesy of Davey O'Brien Foundation