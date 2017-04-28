Brownell, Clemson working hard on Ohio guard

Clemson basketball coach Brad Brownell went on an offer spree for the 2018 class earlier this week, including one to 6-foot-2 Cleveland point guard Dwayne Cohill.
He also has offers from Ohio State, Northwestern, Penn State, Vanderbilt, Texas, Butler, Tulsa, DePaul, Xavier, West Virginia, UNLV and Virginia Tech. Clemson has been working him hard and Cohill likes what he’s been hearing.
“Coach Bender and I have been building a relationship for a while, since January or so, and Coach Brownell came and saw me play in Texas last weekend and he said he liked the way I played,” Cohill said. “After he watched me play a couple of games he told my coaches he wanted to offer me, and he called and offered me when I got home. He said I have the ability to score from all three levels of the court. I can stuff the stat sheet, as he called it. I think I showed it off pretty well last weekend. He liked it.”
Cohill has not yet visited Clemson but he’s been doing his due diligence and from what he’s learned he thinks it would be a good place for him on and off the court.
“It’s a great school from what I’ve heard from people,” he said. “They are in the ACC so they are playing great games night in and night out. And a good education and being able to leave with a Clemson degree would definitely help.”
Cohill is looking at the end of July for having a short list. He has another AAU event coming up and after that he plans to work on setting up some visits. He hopes to make one of those to Clemson later this summer.
Last season Cohill averaged 23 points, five rebounds and four assists per game.
