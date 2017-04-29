Clemson’s Wayne Gallman New York-bound, Carlos Watkins to Houston

Clemson football had to wait until late in the fourth round for a player to be picked Saturday afternoon, but then the picks came in quick succession.
Running back Wayne Gallman was taken by the New York Giants with the 34th pick in the round (140th overall), and tackle Carlos Watkins went to the Houston Texans two weeks later.
Gallman ran for 3,416 yards and 34 touchdowns in three seasons as the Tigers’ starter. Watkins started on two dominant Clemson defenses, sacking quarterbacks 14 times in 2015 and 2016.
Tight end Jordan Leggett went to the New York Jets with the sixth pick in the fifth round. The 6-foot-5, 258-pounder had 1,261 recovering yards and 15 touchdowns on 86 catches in the past two seasons.
The Tigers had two players taken in the first round, Deshaun Watson and Mike Williams, plus Cordrea Tankersley in the third round.
