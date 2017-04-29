Clemson’s Wayne Gallman New York-bound, Carlos Watkins to Houston

0:49 Video: Lewisville standout Josh Belk talks about Clemson, selection to Under Armour All-Star game Pause

0:53 Wayne Gallman worked out for NFL scouts

1:39 Spring Valley's Channing Tindall talks football

7:13 I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17

1:16 Trav Robertson reacts to becoming the new SC Democratic Party chairman

0:30 What it's like to be up close with great white shark Miss Carolina

2:28 Injured baby during delivery leads to $33 million judgment

1:11 RCSD's High Five Fridays

2:47 Oil drilling off of South Carolina coast is exciting and scary