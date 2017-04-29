Clemson’s Deshaun Watson gets his mom a car for her birthday

A few days after getting taken in the first round of the NFL Draft, former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson made a big purchase.
The soon-to-be Houston Texan celebrated his mother’s birthday Saturday, and now’s he’s got the means for a nice gift.
Watson tweeted he’d bought his mother, Deann Watson, her “first official car.” He included pictures of himself and her, car with a bow and a few shots inside the Maserati dealership.
Happy Birthday Mama! I love you & you deserve your first official car! Enjoy it! "Had to cop her the '17 Jag" pic.twitter.com/gVE2wzzh6k— Deshaun Watson (@DeshaunWatson4) April 29, 2017
Happy Birthday to my Beautiful Mother! I'm proud to say I'm 1 of your kids! Thank u4 everything! Today's your day! pic.twitter.com/gAJAxse8b6— Deshaun Watson (@DeshaunWatson4) April 29, 2016
Watson was taken with the 12th pick in the draft and potentially steps onto a well-stocked roster.
