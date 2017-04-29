Clemson University

April 29, 2017 10:17 PM

Tar Heels rally in 8th for win over Tigers

Staff Reports

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.

The No. 3 North Carolina Tar Heels scored four runs in the eighth inning to rally for a 5-4 win over No. 6 Clemson at Boshamer Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers (34-10, 16-7 ACC) struck first with three runs in the top of the second inning. Robert Jolly hit the first of his two doubles to score a run, then Clemson added two more runs on a passed ball and Jordan Greene’s sacrifice fly. The Tar Heels (35-9, 18-5 ACC), who took a 2-0 series lead, responded with a run in the bottom of the second inning on Tyler Lynn’s RBI double.

Seth Beer lofted a sacrifice fly in the top of the eighth inning to give Clemson a 4-1 lead, but North Carolina scored four runs on five straight one-out singles in the bottom of the eighth inning. Zack Gahagan’s sacrifice fly plated the go-ahead run.

Brett Daniels (4-0) earned the win, while Josh Hiatt recorded his 13th save of the season. Ryley Gilliam (2-1) suffered the loss.

The series concludes Sunday at 1 p.m.

Clemson

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Pinder cf

4

0

0

0

1

3

Rohlman lf

3

1

0

0

0

1

Williams c

4

0

2

0

0

0

Beer rf

2

0

0

1

1

1

Davidson ss

3

1

1

0

0

1

Cox 1b

4

1

1

0

0

0

Jolly dh

4

1

2

1

0

1

Greene 2b

3

0

0

1

0

2

Byrd 3b

4

0

0

0

0

1

TOTALS

31

4

6

3

2

10

North Carolina

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Miller cf

4

0

0

0

0

0

Warmouth ss

4

1

1

0

0

3

McGee dh

4

1

1

0

0

2

Datres 3b

4

1

2

1

0

0

Riley rf

4

2

2

1

0

0

Roberts c

4

0

1

1

0

1

Lynn lf

3

0

1

1

1

0

Gahagan 2b/1b

3

0

2

1

0

0

Busch 1b

3

0

0

0

1

1

Freeman 2b

0

0

0

0

0

0

TOTALS

33

5

10

5

2

7

Clemson

030

000

010

4

North Carolina

000

000

04x

5

LOB — Clemson 6; N. Carolina 7. 2B — Williams (12); Jolly 2(9); Lynn (5). HBP — Rohlman; Davidson. SF — Beer (3); Greene (1); Gahagan (2).

Clemson

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Eubanks

7  1/3

7

3

3

1

6

Gillam

0

2

2

2

0

0

Hennessy

0

1

0

0

1

0

Beasley

 2/3

0

0

0

0

1

North Carolina

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Dalatri

7

6

4

3

2

8

Daniels

1

0

0

0

0

0

Hiatt

1

0

0

0

0

2

WP — Eubanks, Gilliam. Umpires — HP: Barry Chambers; 1B: Troy Fullwood; 2B: Greg Howard; 3B: Jack Cox. T — 2:55. A — 3,514

