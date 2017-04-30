North Carolina slips by Clemson 3-2 in 10 innings

Tyler Lynn reached to second base on a two-out ground ball to bring home the walkoff run in the 10th inning in No. 3 North Carolina’s 3-2 win over No. 6 Clemson at Boshamer Stadium on Sunday. The Tar Heels, who swept the series 3-0, improved to 36-9 overall and 19-5 in the ACC. The Tigers fell to 34-11 overall and 16-8 in ACC play.
Chris Williams blasted an opposite-field, two-run homer in the first inning, his 12th long ball of the year. After a costly Tiger error in the fourth inning, Lynn hit an RBI groundout. Another error in the sixth inning led to unearned run on Lynn’s run-scoring single that tied the score 2-2.
Ashton McGee led off the 10th inning with a single and advanced to third base with two outs. Lynn, who had all three RBIs for North Carolina, then hit a slow grounder to Jordan Greene at second base, whose throw to first was errant on what would have been a close play.
Josh Hiatt (2-1) earned the win in his third appearance of the series. He allowed no hits, no runs and no walks in 2.2 innings pitched. Jeremy Beasley (1-1) suffered the loss. Tiger starter Pat Krall gave up just five hits, two unearned runs and two walks with four strikeouts in 8.0 innings pitched.
The Tigers take five days off before playing Nevada in a three-game series starting Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
Clemson
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Pinder cf
3
1
0
0
1
1
Rohlman lf
5
0
1
0
0
1
Williams c
5
1
1
2
0
0
Beer rf
4
0
1
0
0
1
Jolly dh
4
0
1
0
0
1
Davidson ss
4
0
1
0
0
1
Cox 1b
3
0
0
0
1
0
Greene 2b
4
0
1
0
0
0
Byrd 3b
4
0
0
0
0
0
TOTALS
36
2
6
2
2
5
North Carolina
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Miller cf
5
0
1
0
0
0
Warmouth ss
5
0
0
0
0
0
McGee dh
5
1
2
0
0
0
Datres 3b
3
0
0
0
0
1
Riley rf
3
2
1
0
2
1
Roberts c
4
0
0
0
1
0
Lynn lf
5
0
3
3
0
0
Gahagan 1b/2b
4
0
1
0
0
0
Freeman 2b
2
0
0
0
0
2
Pate ph
1
0
0
0
0
0
Jones 2b
0
0
0
0
0
0
Busch ph/1b
0
0
0
0
1
0
TOTALS
37
3
8
3
4
4
Clemson
200
000
000
0
2
North Carolina
000
101
000
1
3
E — Greene (5); Byrd (7); Roberts (5). LOB — Clemson 7; N. Carolina 11. 2B — Beer (14). HR — Wwilliams (12). HBP — Pinder. SH — Datres 2(4). SB — Pinder(10).
Clemson
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Krall
8
5
2
0
2
4
Beasley L, 1-1
1 1/3
2
1
1
2
0
Jackson
1/3
0
0
0
0
0
Schnell
0
1
0
0
0
0
North Carolina
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Morgan
3
2
2
2
1
3
Daniels
3
4
0
0
1
2
Hutchinson
1 1/3
0
0
0
0
0
Hiatt W, 2-1
2 2/3
0
0
0
0
0
HBP — by Hiatt (Pinder). Umpires — HP: Troy Fullwood; 1B: Greg Howard; 2B: Jack Cox; 3B: Barry Chambers. T — 3:15. A — 2,880.
