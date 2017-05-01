Clemson offers North Carolina big man

Clemson basketball Sunday became one of the newest offers for 6-foot-9 High Point, N.C., forward Ian Steere. He also landed offers over the weekend from Texas Tech and Old Dominion. Steere also has offers from Tennessee, Charlotte, St. Mary’s, St. Joseph’s, UAB, Creighton and others.
Clemson is the first ACC offer for Steere, and it was a big one to add to his list.
“Being on the East Coast and getting an ACC offer, it’s a big deal,” Steere said. “It’s also a great accomplishment and a testament to the hard work I’ve put in. Clemson plays a tough brand of basketball and coach likes my athleticism, strength and versatility. I like the way they use their bigs and the way they run and I feel coach likes the way I can stretch the floor with my game and also bang down low.”
Steere plans to visit Clemson soon but no date has been set. He also has drawn interest from USC but no offer yet.
On Saturday, the Tigers had 6-foot-1 point guard Sannah McGee of Monroe, N.C., on campus for a visit. They have not yet offered but he believes he could land one later this summer.
“It was a really nice campus and had great staff, coaches, and students,” McGee said. “I was able to go around campus and look at the academic buildings as well as the athletic facilities also. I will be back to for both a football game and basketball game. Clemson is definitely one of the top schools that I am interested in attending to further my education and basketball career.”
McGee said Clemson wants to see some more of his AAU games before making an offer. He’s also getting interest from Davidson, Mercer, N.C. Central and others.
Last season McGee averaged 14 points, six rebounds and five assists per game and was named all-conference and all-county.
Notes:
▪ Defensive lineman Alim McNeill of Raleigh was offered recently by Clemson and Saturday he made a visit to see the Tigers for the first time since the football season.
"The visit was great and they are a top school for me,” McNeill said. “The coaches were great guys and they really have a great system set in place over there. I have made a top 10 but haven't dropped it just yet."
Some of his other offers are South Carolina, Boston College, Penn State, Michigan, Louisville, Kentucky, Duke, NC State, Virginia Tech and Florida State. He plans to commit in December.
▪ Wide receiver Brennan Eagles of Houston recently visited Clemson and the Tigers are now included in his revised top 10 he released Sunday. The others on his list are Florida, Florida State, Oklahoma, Southern Cal, LSU, Ohio State, TCU, Georgia and Texas.
▪ Running back Jamal Elliott of Durham, N.C. committed to Oregon. He also had a USC offer.
▪ Trikweze Bridges, a 2019 defensive back out of Lanett, Ala., was at Clemson for a visit Saturday.
▪ South Carolina offered 2019 wide receiver Quendarius Jefferson (6-foot-1, 190 pounds) of Hillcrest. He visited on Saturday. He also has a Maryland offer.
