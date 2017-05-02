Clemson University

May 02, 2017 1:48 PM

Clemson officially announces Mark Donnal grad transfer

Posted by Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

Clemson men’s basketball officially announced Michigan graduate Mark Donnal will join the program next season.

Donnal has been a rotation player in each of his three seasons, a role player and reserve in one of the most efficient offensive in the country. He averaged 7.8 points and 3.7 rebounds per game in 19.4 minutes a game as a sophomore, but last year with the emergence of several other bigs, those numbers fell to 3.9 points and two rebounds in 12.2 minutes.

Donnal shot 61.7 percent, 50 from the field, and joins a team that loses three of its top six players in minutes per game.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Lewisville standout Josh Belk talks about Clemson, selection to Under Armour All-Star game

Video: Lewisville standout Josh Belk talks about Clemson, selection to Under Armour All-Star game 0:49

Video: Lewisville standout Josh Belk talks about Clemson, selection to Under Armour All-Star game
Deshaun Watson discusses NFL Draft process, Clemson QB race at football camp 1:54

Deshaun Watson discusses NFL Draft process, Clemson QB race at football camp
Clemson QB Kelly Bryant wraps up Tigers' spring game 1:45

Clemson QB Kelly Bryant wraps up Tigers' spring game

View More Video

Sports Videos