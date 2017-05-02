Clemson officially announces Mark Donnal grad transfer

Clemson men’s basketball officially announced Michigan graduate Mark Donnal will join the program next season.
Thrilled to announce Mark Donnal as the newest member of our program! 6-foot-9 postgraduate from Michigan is eligible immediately. pic.twitter.com/YO9XN5wr0l— Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) May 2, 2017
Donnal has been a rotation player in each of his three seasons, a role player and reserve in one of the most efficient offensive in the country. He averaged 7.8 points and 3.7 rebounds per game in 19.4 minutes a game as a sophomore, but last year with the emergence of several other bigs, those numbers fell to 3.9 points and two rebounds in 12.2 minutes.
Donnal shot 61.7 percent, 50 from the field, and joins a team that loses three of its top six players in minutes per game.
