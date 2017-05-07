Renfrow doc recounts journey of Clemson’s humble hero

Suzanne Renfrow hesitates to use the word “hero.” She believes it should be reserved for soldiers and servicewomen.
In January, Hunter Renfrow secured a captivating catch to clinch the national championship for Clemson University. The dramatic play earned Hunter the hero’s treatment throughout the state. While appreciative of all the honors and recognition, Suzanne Renfrow believes her son was simply playing a game, simply having fun.
Just like he once did in the front yard of their home in Myrtle Beach.
“Hunter’s really good about putting things in perspective,” Suzanne Renfrow said. “He knows, at the end of the day, this is just a ballgame, and he’s just somebody who loves playing ball and is excited that he got to be a part of that ballgame.”
WATCH: Documentary short out about Clemson WR Hunter Renfrow https://t.co/6vEZskkfTh pic.twitter.com/q1huRbr4xl— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 7, 2017
The roots of Hunter’s humility are clear. They run through Camelia Drive in Myrtle Beach, where the oak trees that once served as his blocking dummies still stand. They run through Socastee High School, where Hunter was a standout athlete and student. They run through his five siblings, who sharpened his competitive spirit. They run through Suzanne and Tim Renfrow, the parents whose care and compassion sharpened his character.
Those roots are revealed in “Big Game Hunter,” a GreenvilleOnline.com documentary that chronicles Hunter’s journey from an unassuming walk-on player to an unforgettable walk-off touchdown.
The short film surveys the defiant determination that convinced Hunter to spurn scholarship offers from smaller Division I schools to pursue his dream to play for Clemson. Suzanne, Tim and Hunter Renfrow, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson offer insight on the diligence and persistence that earned Hunter the respect of his teammates and a spot in the starting lineup.
“Big Game Hunter” recalls how Renfrow ignored the odds and proved, as Swinney proclaims, that “greatness is for everyone.”
