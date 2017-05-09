Clemson will visit White House in June

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney can look like a presidential candidate on the campaign trail. He’s all energy, always ready to schmooze and give individual fans attention.
Soon enough, he’ll meet the President.
On Tuesday, Swinney confirmed his team will visit the White House in June. The coach of the College Football Playoff champions said details are being ironed out.
“We finally got a date,” Swinney said at Tuesday’s Prowl and Growl stop in Columbia. “We’re going June 12. It’s on Monday. I know we’re gonna leave really early, and get back late. So it’s gonna be a great experience. I got to do it as a player back in ’92, spring of ’93. So I’m excited for these guys to have an opportunity to go.”
Swinney was a member of the national champion Alabama Crimson Tide team that visited Bill Clinton’s White House. He mentioned the trip Monday at a tour stop on Greenwood.
He noted some seniors might not be able to make the trip because of NFL responsibilities.
Swinney is excited about some of the things his team will be able to see.
“The capital and the White House,” Swinney said. “We get to do something in a way that very few people get to do.”
Comments