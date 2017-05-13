Tigers squander four-run lead

Behind four home runs, including two by Colby Fitch, No. 2 Louisville overcame a 4-0 deficit to defeat No. 7 Clemson 6-4 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday.
The Cardinals (45-6, 22-4 ACC) took a 2-0 lead in the series and won their 14th game in a row. The Tigers dropped to 37-14 and 16-10 in ACC play.
Seth Beer hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, then Chase Pinder belted a two-run homer in the third inning. Andrew Cox’s solo homer put Clemson up 4-0 in the fourth inning.
Long balls by Fitch and Devin Mann in the sixth inning plated three Louisville runs, and Fitch tied the score in the eighth with his second homer. Drew Ellis blasted a two-run homer later in the frame to give Louisville the lead.
Cardinal starter Kade McClure (7-1) yielded seven hits, four runs and one walk with five strikeouts in 7 innings pitched. Adam Wolf pitched 2 innings for the save.
Jeremy Beasley (1-2) came out of the bullpen and suffered the loss for Clemson, which will try to salvage a game as the series concludes on Sunday at noon.
Louisville
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Taylor cf
5
0
1
0
0
1
Fitch c
5
2
4
2
0
0
Hairston ss
5
0
0
0
0
0
McKay dh
4
1
2
0
0
2
Eillis 1b
4
2
3
2
0
0
Mann 2b
4
1
2
2
0
1
Lyman rf
4
0
1
0
0
0
Stowers lf
4
0
0
0
0
2
Fitzgerald 3b
4
0
0
0
0
3
TOTALS
39
6
13
6
0
9
Clemson
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Davidson ss
3
2
1
0
1
1
Rohlman lf
4
0
1
0
0
1
Pinder cf
4
1
2
2
0
1
Beer rf
4
0
1
1
0
1
Williams dh
3
0
0
0
1
1
Cox 1b
4
1
2
1
0
0
Greene 2b
4
0
1
0
0
0
Byrd 3b
3
0
0
0
0
1
Jackson ph
1
0
0
0
0
1
Wilkie c
3
0
0
0
0
0
TOTALS
33
4
8
4
2
7
Lousiville
000
003
030
—
6
Clemson
102
100
000
—
4
LOB — Louisville 6; Clemson 4. 2B — Fitch(9); Ellis(18). HR — Fitch 2(11); Ellis(14); Mann(8); Pinder(5); A. Cox(4). SB — Lyman(11); Davidson(10). CS — A. Cox(3); Greene(2).
Louisville
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
McClure W, 7-1
7
7
4
4
1
5
Wolf, S 1
2
1
0
0
1
2
Clemson
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Eubanks
7
7
3
3
0
8
Beasley, L 1-2
1/3
2
2
2
0
0
Gilliam
1 2/3
4
1
1
0
1
WP — McClure (4). Umpires — HP: Fred Cannon 1B: Greg Street 2B: Jamie Roebuck 3B: A.J. Lostaglio. T — 2:40. A — 5,164.
