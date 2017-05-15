A season to remember: Benson part of dominating Clemson pitching staff in 1996

He pitched so well that spring 21 years ago that his one bad regular-season outing prompted one observer to suggest a call to Ripley’s Believe it or Not. Another correspondent, Josh Peter of The State, equated that unexpected performance to Sir Laurence Olivier’s blowing his lines, to Fred Astaire’s stepping on Ginger Rogers’ toes or to Pavarotti’s missing a note.
Yes, Kris Benson pitched so well in 1996 for the Clemson Tigers that one bad day stunned college baseball.
He earned all the national and conference awards, represented the United States in the Olympic Games and had his named called first in Major League Baseball’s amateur draft.
His college excellence coupled with an injury-plagued career in the Major Leagues earned Benson a place in the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame’s Class of 2017, and nostalgia perfumed the air during Sunday night’s social hour and Monday evening’s induction ceremonies.
What would Kris Benson’s best memories from those halcyon days be? The one-hitter in the NCAA Regional? The Player of the Year citations? The 14 victories with an almost invisible earned run average much of the spring of ’96?
None of those, he said. Rather, he prefers the big picture beyond his personal exploits and recalled “a lot of great games and such great teams and great teammates. We won the ACC my freshman year and went to the College World Series my sophomore and junior seasons. The entire experience . . . from a sports standpoint, we accomplished all student-athletes want to accomplish.”
Born in Wisconsin, Benson moved with his family to Milledgeville, Ga., and then to Kennesaw, Ga. He gave up football and basketball to focus on baseball his final two years in high school and blossomed at Clemson.
He really burst onto the national stage in his junior year, thanks to his work ethic after being cut in trials for Team USA in the summer of 1995.
He hit the weight room, added muscle to his lanky frame and become “a different pitcher.” He became more aggressive, and his added velocity stunned opponents and amazed pro scouts.
In 1996, Benson, Billy Koch (the No. 4 overall draft pick) and Ken Vining (a fourth-round selection) formed a dynamic starting trio. They forged a 34-10 cumulative record that season and went 67-20 for their three years.
“We could make it a tough weekend for any team,” Benson said.
But 1996 also took its toll. Benson remembered going straight from the College World Series to Team USA for the grueling preparation for the Games in Atlanta.
“We had four guys on that team with elbow injuries,” he said.
Benson’s came later, after his second season in the major leagues. He missed 2001 after undergoing Tommy John surgery and later had a rotator cuff operation.
Before the injuries, Benson threw regularly in the 93-96 mph range, and, he said, “I think I maxed out at 98. After surgery, I topped out at 90.”
But he had control to envy. One scout of the day equated his accuracy to that of Greg Maddux. “Kris hits his spots so well, you could catch him with a Styrofoam cup,”' James Beavers, his summer-league coach, once said.
Benson lives in the Atlanta area and still keeps up with the Tigers. He owns a business management firm that keeps accounts for entertainers and athletes.
He posted a 14-2 record with a 2.02 ERA his final season at Clemson and had a 29-8, 2.90 for his three years. He had a 70-75 record in the major leagues, reaching double figures in wins in five of his seven full seasons. He finished fourth in National League Rookie of the Year balloting in 1999.
He pitched for five teams in the majors, and Mets fans like to recall his performances against the Yankees in the 2005 interleague Subway Series. Benson twice drew Hall of Famer Randy Johnson for a mound opponent.
Benson worked 12 innings in those two games, giving up six hits and two runs, one earned, against the team that would end the season tied for the American League East title. He won the first and left the second with a 4-2 lead.
Performances like that would be no surprise for those who saw him pitch at Clemson a decade earlier in a season that required a bad performance to emphasize just how good he was.
