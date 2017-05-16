Clemson outfielder Seth Beer
Clemson outfielder Seth Beer Sean Rayford The State/file photo
Clemson outfielder Seth Beer Sean Rayford The State/file photo

Clemson University

May 16, 2017 11:14 PM

Beer grand slam lifts Clemson past Coastal

Staff Reports

CLEMSON

Seth Beer’s grand slam in the eighth inning gave Clemson the lead for good in its 11-8 win against Coastal Carolina at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday night. The Tigers improved to 38-15, while the Chanticleers dropped to 34-18-1.

Logan Davidson led off the first inning with his 10th homer of the year and the Tigers added another run in the frame on Weston Jackson’s two-out double. Seth Beer lined a two-out, run-scoring single in the third inning, then Reed Rohlman blasted a two-run homer, his sixth long ball of the year, in the fourth inning and Jackson blasted a two-run homer, his fifth long ball of the season, in the fifth inning to give Clemson a 7-1 lead.

Coastal

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Cooke cf

4

2

3

1

0

0

Gore ss

5

1

2

0

0

1

Woodall 1b

5

2

2

3

0

1

Myers 2b

5

2

2

1

0

1

Rivers rf

4

1

2

1

0

0

Lancaster 3b

4

0

1

2

0

0

Crump lf

3

0

0

0

1

1

Wood dh

4

0

0

0

0

1

Beaird c

4

0

0

0

0

2

TOTALS

38

8

12

8

1

7

Clemson

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Davidson ss

3

2

1

1

1

1

Rohlman lf

3

2

1

2

1

1

Beer dh

5

2

3

5

0

1

Pinder cf

5

1

2

0

0

1

Cox 1b

5

0

1

0

0

3

Jackson rf

5

1

3

3

0

1

Greene 2b

4

0

1

0

0

0

Jolly c

3

0

0

0

1

2

Renwick pr

0

1

0

0

0

0

Wilkie c

0

0

0

0

0

0

Byrd 3b

2

2

1

0

1

0

TOTALS

35

11

13

11

4

10

Coastal

000

104

120

8

Clemson

210

220

04x

11

E — Beaird. LOB — C. Carolina 5; Clemson 7. 2B — Cooke; Woodall; Lancaster; Pinder; W. Jackson. HR — Cooke; Woodall; Myers; Davidson; Rohlman; Beer; W. Jackson. HBP — Cooke; Rohlman. SH — Davidson; Byrd. SB — Cooke; Byrd. CS — Rivers.

Coastal

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Veneziano

5

9

7

7

1

3

Bilous L, 3-2

3

4

4

3

3

7

Clemson

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Jackson

5

7

4

4

0

1

Hennessey

1 2/3

2

2

2

0

2

Andrews

2/3

2

2

2

0

1

Schnell

0

1

0

0

1

0

Gilliam W, 3-1

1 2/3

0

0

0

0

3

HBP — by Veneziano (Rohlman); by Gilliam (Cooke). Umpires — HP: Mike Cheek. 1B: Doug Vines. 2B: Danny Everett 3B: Craig Barron. T — 3:22 A — 5,138.

T. Jackson faced 3 batters in the 6th.

Schnell faced 2 batters in the 8th.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Blossomgame: No regrets on returning to Clemson for senior season

Blossomgame: No regrets on returning to Clemson for senior season 1:16

Blossomgame: No regrets on returning to Clemson for senior season
Dabo Swinney feels some 'added juice' on trips to Columbia 0:24

Dabo Swinney feels some 'added juice' on trips to Columbia
Clemson football's Dabo Swinney excited for White House trip 0:45

Clemson football's Dabo Swinney excited for White House trip

View More Video

Sports Videos