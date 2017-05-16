Beer grand slam lifts Clemson past Coastal

Seth Beer’s grand slam in the eighth inning gave Clemson the lead for good in its 11-8 win against Coastal Carolina at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday night. The Tigers improved to 38-15, while the Chanticleers dropped to 34-18-1.
Logan Davidson led off the first inning with his 10th homer of the year and the Tigers added another run in the frame on Weston Jackson’s two-out double. Seth Beer lined a two-out, run-scoring single in the third inning, then Reed Rohlman blasted a two-run homer, his sixth long ball of the year, in the fourth inning and Jackson blasted a two-run homer, his fifth long ball of the season, in the fifth inning to give Clemson a 7-1 lead.
Coastal
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Cooke cf
4
2
3
1
0
0
Gore ss
5
1
2
0
0
1
Woodall 1b
5
2
2
3
0
1
Myers 2b
5
2
2
1
0
1
Rivers rf
4
1
2
1
0
0
Lancaster 3b
4
0
1
2
0
0
Crump lf
3
0
0
0
1
1
Wood dh
4
0
0
0
0
1
Beaird c
4
0
0
0
0
2
TOTALS
38
8
12
8
1
7
Clemson
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Davidson ss
3
2
1
1
1
1
Rohlman lf
3
2
1
2
1
1
Beer dh
5
2
3
5
0
1
Pinder cf
5
1
2
0
0
1
Cox 1b
5
0
1
0
0
3
Jackson rf
5
1
3
3
0
1
Greene 2b
4
0
1
0
0
0
Jolly c
3
0
0
0
1
2
Renwick pr
0
1
0
0
0
0
Wilkie c
0
0
0
0
0
0
Byrd 3b
2
2
1
0
1
0
TOTALS
35
11
13
11
4
10
Coastal
000
104
120
—
8
Clemson
210
220
04x
—
11
E — Beaird. LOB — C. Carolina 5; Clemson 7. 2B — Cooke; Woodall; Lancaster; Pinder; W. Jackson. HR — Cooke; Woodall; Myers; Davidson; Rohlman; Beer; W. Jackson. HBP — Cooke; Rohlman. SH — Davidson; Byrd. SB — Cooke; Byrd. CS — Rivers.
Coastal
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Veneziano
5
9
7
7
1
3
Bilous L, 3-2
3
4
4
3
3
7
Clemson
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Jackson
5
7
4
4
0
1
Hennessey
1 2/3
2
2
2
0
2
Andrews
2/3
2
2
2
0
1
Schnell
0
1
0
0
1
0
Gilliam W, 3-1
1 2/3
0
0
0
0
3
HBP — by Veneziano (Rohlman); by Gilliam (Cooke). Umpires — HP: Mike Cheek. 1B: Doug Vines. 2B: Danny Everett 3B: Craig Barron. T — 3:22 A — 5,138.
T. Jackson faced 3 batters in the 6th.
Schnell faced 2 batters in the 8th.
Comments