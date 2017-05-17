Clemson moving into Texas for in-demand DB

Clemson continues to work Texas for top prospects and Tuesday the Tigers offered defensive back Taye Barber (5-foot-9, 183 pounds) of Cypress, a suburb of Houston. Barber also plays receiver but said the Tigers like him as a defensive back, both corner and safety. Assistant defensive backs coach Mickey Conn is recruiting Barber for the Tigers and he has been out to see him this spring.
“I definitely have high interest in Clemson,” Barber said. “Me and my mom plan on visiting in the summer. I love their drive to win the national championship and their family culture. They said I am a freak on the field and they love how versatile I am and my passion for the game. I can’t wait to get up and visit.”
Barber also holds offers from TCU, Houston, Wisconsin, Arizona, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Missouri, Arizona State, West Virginia, Indiana, Utah, Rice, Kansas and others. He said his offers standing out the most right now are Clemson, TCU, Arizona, Arizona State, Utah, Missouri, Iowa State, Oklahoma State and West Virginia.
Last season Barber had 500 yards rushing, 500 receiving, 50 tackles and two interceptions.
Comments