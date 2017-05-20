Clemson tight end Jordan Leggett runs the 40 yard dash during Pro Day at Clemson
Clemson tight end Jordan Leggett runs the 40 yard dash during Pro Day at Clemson Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com

Clemson University

May 20, 2017 4:16 PM

Clemson tight ends find place in spread offense and NFL

By Manie Robinson

The Greenville News

CLEMSON

There is a loose definition for tight end.

Some are agile, perimeter targets. Some are lumbering, edge-sealers. Some are both. Some are neither.

Some are built like receivers. Some are built like linebackers. Some are built like fullbacks. Some are one doughnut away from being offensive linemen.

Some can block. Some can catch. Some can run.

All are useful.

Whether they line up shoulder-pad-to-shoulder-pad with the tackle, split out wide or crouch in the backfield, tight ends can serve a critical, versatile role in nearly any offense.

Through the previous six seasons, Clemson proved the tight end wasn’t confined to blocking on the edge and catching drag routes in a two-back scheme. Even in its sprint-spread offense, Clemson has positioned tight ends to flourish.

In 2011, Dwayne Allen won the John Mackey Award, presented annually to the top tight end in college football. Allen left Clemson with a school record for career receptions for a tight end (93). He also recorded 1,079 yards and 12 touchdowns. The Indianapolis Colts selected Allen in the third round, 64th overall of the 2012 NFL draft.

Allen started all 16 games for the Colts as a rookie. He compiled 45 receptions, 521 yards and three touchdowns. He was named to the NFL All-Rookie Team. After five seasons in Indy, Allen signed a free agent deal with the New England Patriots this offseason.

Allen’s successor at Clemson, Brandon Ford, might be best known for calling the legendary “fourth-and-17” play that sparked the bowl win against LSU in 2012. Ford amassed 40 receptions for 480 yards and eight touchdowns that season. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Patriots, but was cut before the start of the season.

After two seasons of acclimation, Jordan Leggett restored Clemson’s tight end lineage. He surpassed Allen’s benchmarks and closed his career in January with school records in tight end receptions (112), yards (1,598) and touchdowns (18).

The New York Jets drafted Leggett in the fifth round, 150th overall.

Aside from this modern trio, Michael Palmer is the only other Clemson tight end to reach the NFL this millennium. He signed a free agent contract with the Atlanta Falcons and played five pro seasons, with additional stops in New York, Seattle and Pittsburgh.

Allen and Leggett can continue to construct the legacy of Clemson tight ends in the NFL. Bennie Cunningham won two Super Bowls (XIII and XIV) with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Jim Riggs was perhaps one play away from winning Super Bowl XXIII with the Cincinnati Bengals. Yet, no Clemson tight end has been named to a Pro Bowl or an All-Pro Team.

Clemson tight ends in NFL draft

Year

Name

Round

Overall

Team

2017

Jordan Leggett

5th

150th

New York Jets

2012

Dwayne Allen

3rd

64th

Indianapolis Colts

1987

Jim Riggs

4th

103rd

Cincinnati Bengals

1985

K.D. Dunn

5th

116th

St. Louis Cardinals

1976

Bennie Cunningham

1st

28th

Pittsburgh Steelers

1972

John McMakin

3rd

63rd

Pittsburgh Steelers

