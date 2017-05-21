Pinder’s power surge could spark Tigers in ACC

Chase Pinder hasn’t exactly built his reputation on being a power hitter, but one might presume as much based on the Clemson outfielder’s recent performances.
After no home runs in the Tigers’ first 38 games this season, Pinder has six home runs in Clemson’s last 14 games.
“I haven’t changed anything in my swing or anything,” Pinder said. “I’ve just really focused on the inside pitch and getting my barrel out in front of my right foot. I had that same stroke last year, and I’m starting to find it again. You go through these spurts, and I’m happy that I am now.”
The timing of Pinder’s power surge could hardly be better for coach Monte Lee’s team, which isn’t entering postseason play on a roll. The Tigers have lost 10 of their last 11 Atlantic Coast Conference games, including sweeps at the hands of North Carolina and Louisville.
They’ll need Pinder’s bat – along with some pop – if they hope to successfully defend the ACC Tournament title they claimed last year.
This year’s tournament is set for Louisville Slugger Park in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday through Sunday.
The Tigers (39-17) earned the No. 5 seed in the ACC Tournament. Clemson faces No. 9 seed Duke on Tuesday at 7 p.m. and No. 4 seed Virginia on Friday at 11 a.m.
Clemson does not play on Wednesday and Thursday.
The tournament’s new format features four three-team pools, so each team is guaranteed only two games, as opposed to three guaranteed games with the previous format that was in effect from 2007-16.
The winner of Clemson’s three-team pool advances to a semifinal game Saturday at 1 p.m., against either Louisville, Florida State or Notre Dame. The winner of that semifinal game advances to the ACC Championship Game on Sunday at noon on ESPN2. Clemson must defeat Duke and Virginia to advance to the semifinal round.
“I don’t really care where we play,” Pinder said. “I know it’s going to be a fun setting and a lot of people will be there.”
Clemson lost two of three to N.C. State over the weekend and finished 39-17 overall and 17-12 in the ACC.
“We’re one big hit away (from breaking through),” Pinder said. “Last year, we had our backs against the wall a little bit and had to finish strong. We made a statement by going 4-0 and winning the ACC, so there’s no reason we can’t do that again.”
Pinder is a likely catalyst. The junior from Poquoson, Va., entered the N.C. State series hitting .315 with 12 doubles, six home runs, 30 RBIs, 53 runs, a .431 on-base percentage and 11 steals. He leads the team in runs and stolen bases and also tops the Tigers with 22 multiple-hit games.
“Chase is starting to find his swing a little bit, and he’s starting to find his strength in terms of where he drives the baseball,” Lee said. “I just think he’s taking better swings overall. He’s on time with the fastball, he’s getting the head of the bat out on good fastballs. That’s his strength, and it’s been working for him.”
ACC Tournament
No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 9 Duke
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Louisville, Ky.
Radio: 93.1 FM
