Clemson leads for top OL in the country

Offensive lineman Jackson Carman of Fairfield, Ohio is considered by recruiters as one of the top offensive tackles in the country. With offers from coast to coast, Carman has a narrowed list of seven. In the eyes of many in the recruiting world, this is a Clemson-Ohio State battle. According to his coach, the edge currently belongs to the Tigers.
“They’re still right there, number one on his list,” said Fairfield High coach Jason Krause. “Obviously Ohio State is a very close number two. His other schools right now of interest for him are Florida State, LSU, Alabama, Southern Cal and Wisconsin. Coach Swinney and Coach Caldwell have done a great job with their relationship with Jack. I think that’s first and foremost. He feels really comfortable around those guys and with them personally. And then the program Clemson has put on the field the last couple of years. And the location. It’s a great area and the facilities are phenomenal.”
If Clemson can pull in Carman, the Tigers will score another major recruiting victory in the backyard of another nationally elite program. They’ve made this a habit in recent years in Florida, in Georgia, in Louisiana and in Texas. Krause warns the home folks in Ohio state pride is not an overwhelming factor with Carman.
“I give Jack a lot of credit. Jack is going to do what’s best for Jack,” Krause said. “He’s going to make that decision based on his feeling in the place that he feels most comfortable with. He’s going to do his due diligence and take his visits and he’s not going to make a hasty decision.”
Carman plans to take some unofficial visits this summer and then take his official visits in the fall. He is planning to graduate early so he’ll sign in December. Krause said four of the official visits at this point will be Clemson, Southern Cal, LSU and Florida State. The fifth visit will depend on where he visits unofficially this summer. And he’s been to Ohio State around a dozen times according to Krause and doesn’t feel the need for an official there.
Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell has been in for his two visits this month. Alabama was in the end of last week and Ohio State and Florida State are due in on Monday.
