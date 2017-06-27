Ken Ruinard/Independent Mail Ken Ruinard/Independent Mail
Clemson University

June 27, 2017 11:28 AM

ACC names Clemson players heading to football kickoff

Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and offensive lineman Tyrone Crowder were announced as Clemson’s representatives for the ACC Football Kickoff. The event is July 13-14 at the Westin Charlotte located in Charlotte, N.C.

Wilkins earned an All-American nod last season and was a Nagurski Trophy finalist. He had 56 tackles, 13 for loss, 3 1/2 sacks, 10 pass breakups and 20 quarterback hurries.

Crowder started every game at right guard for a team that scored 39.2 points and 503.5 points per game.

Full List

Boston College

Jon Baker, Offensive Lineman, 6-3, 298, Senior, Millis, Mass.

Harold Landry, Defensive End, 6-3, 250, Senior, Spring Lake, N.C.

Clemson

Tyrone Crowder, Offensive Guard, 6-2, 340, Redshirt Senior, Marston, N.C.

Christian Wilkins, Defensive Tackle, 6-4, 310, Junior, Springfield, Mass.

Duke

Daniel Jones, Quarterback, 6-5, 210, Redshirt Sophomore, Charlotte, N.C.

Bryon Fields, Jr., Cornerback, 5-11, 185, Redshirt Senior, Charlotte, N.C.

Florida State

Deondre Francois, Quarterback, 6-2, 205, Redshirt Sophomore, Orlando, Fla.

Derwin James, Defensive Back, 6-3, 211, Redshirt Sophomore, Haines City, Fla.

Georgia Tech

Ricky Jeune, Wide Receiver, 6-3, 212, Redshirt Senior, Spring Valley, N.Y.

KeShun Freeman, Defensive End, 6-2, 250, Senior, LaGrange, Ga.

Louisville

Lamar Jackson, Quarterback, 6-3, 200, Junior, Pompano Beach, Fla.

Jaire Alexander, Cornerback, 5-11, 192, Junior, Charlotte, N. C.

Miami

Mark Walton, Running Back, 5-9, 205, Junior, Miami, Fla.

Shaquille Quarterman, Linebacker, 6-1, 240, Sophomore, Orange Park, Fla.

North Carolina

Bentley Spain, Offensive Tackle, 6-6, 300, Senior, Charlotte, N.C.

M.J. Stewart, Cornerback, 6-0, 200, Senior, Arlington, Va.

NC State

Jaylen Samuels, All-Purpose, 5-11, 223, Senior, Charlotte, N. C.

Bradley Chubb, Defensive End, 6-4, 275, Senior, Marietta, Ga.

Pitt

Brian O’Neill, Offensive Tackle, 6-6, 305, Redshirt Junior, Wilmington, Del.

Avonte Maddox, Cornerback, 5-9, 180, Senior, Detroit, Mich.

Syracuse

Eric Dungey, Quarterback, 6-3, 221, Junior, Lake Oswego, Ore.

Zaire Franklin, Linebacker, 6-0, 244, Senior, Philadelphia, Pa.

Virginia

Kurt Benkert, Quarterback, 6-4, 229, Redshirt Senior, Cape Coral, Fla.

Quin Blanding, Safety, 6-2, 215, Senior, Virginia Beach, Va.

Virginia Tech

Cam Phillips, Wide Receiver, 6-0, 199, Senior, Laurel, Md.

Andrew Motuapuaka, Linebacker, 6-0, 233, Redshirt Senior, Virginia Beach, Va.

Wake Forest

Cam Serigne, Tight End, 6-3, 250, Redshirt Senior, Ashburn, Va.

Wendell Dunn, Defensive Lineman, 6-3, 250, Redshirt Senior, Miami, Fla.

R-Denotes player was redshirted

