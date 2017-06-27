ACC names Clemson players heading to football kickoff

Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and offensive lineman Tyrone Crowder were announced as Clemson’s representatives for the ACC Football Kickoff. The event is July 13-14 at the Westin Charlotte located in Charlotte, N.C.
Wilkins earned an All-American nod last season and was a Nagurski Trophy finalist. He had 56 tackles, 13 for loss, 3 1/2 sacks, 10 pass breakups and 20 quarterback hurries.
Crowder started every game at right guard for a team that scored 39.2 points and 503.5 points per game.
Full List
Boston College
Jon Baker, Offensive Lineman, 6-3, 298, Senior, Millis, Mass.
Harold Landry, Defensive End, 6-3, 250, Senior, Spring Lake, N.C.
Clemson
Tyrone Crowder, Offensive Guard, 6-2, 340, Redshirt Senior, Marston, N.C.
Christian Wilkins, Defensive Tackle, 6-4, 310, Junior, Springfield, Mass.
Duke
Daniel Jones, Quarterback, 6-5, 210, Redshirt Sophomore, Charlotte, N.C.
Bryon Fields, Jr., Cornerback, 5-11, 185, Redshirt Senior, Charlotte, N.C.
Florida State
Deondre Francois, Quarterback, 6-2, 205, Redshirt Sophomore, Orlando, Fla.
Derwin James, Defensive Back, 6-3, 211, Redshirt Sophomore, Haines City, Fla.
Georgia Tech
Ricky Jeune, Wide Receiver, 6-3, 212, Redshirt Senior, Spring Valley, N.Y.
KeShun Freeman, Defensive End, 6-2, 250, Senior, LaGrange, Ga.
Louisville
Lamar Jackson, Quarterback, 6-3, 200, Junior, Pompano Beach, Fla.
Jaire Alexander, Cornerback, 5-11, 192, Junior, Charlotte, N. C.
Miami
Mark Walton, Running Back, 5-9, 205, Junior, Miami, Fla.
Shaquille Quarterman, Linebacker, 6-1, 240, Sophomore, Orange Park, Fla.
North Carolina
Bentley Spain, Offensive Tackle, 6-6, 300, Senior, Charlotte, N.C.
M.J. Stewart, Cornerback, 6-0, 200, Senior, Arlington, Va.
NC State
Jaylen Samuels, All-Purpose, 5-11, 223, Senior, Charlotte, N. C.
Bradley Chubb, Defensive End, 6-4, 275, Senior, Marietta, Ga.
Pitt
Brian O’Neill, Offensive Tackle, 6-6, 305, Redshirt Junior, Wilmington, Del.
Avonte Maddox, Cornerback, 5-9, 180, Senior, Detroit, Mich.
Syracuse
Eric Dungey, Quarterback, 6-3, 221, Junior, Lake Oswego, Ore.
Zaire Franklin, Linebacker, 6-0, 244, Senior, Philadelphia, Pa.
Virginia
Kurt Benkert, Quarterback, 6-4, 229, Redshirt Senior, Cape Coral, Fla.
Quin Blanding, Safety, 6-2, 215, Senior, Virginia Beach, Va.
Virginia Tech
Cam Phillips, Wide Receiver, 6-0, 199, Senior, Laurel, Md.
Andrew Motuapuaka, Linebacker, 6-0, 233, Redshirt Senior, Virginia Beach, Va.
Wake Forest
Cam Serigne, Tight End, 6-3, 250, Redshirt Senior, Ashburn, Va.
Wendell Dunn, Defensive Lineman, 6-3, 250, Redshirt Senior, Miami, Fla.
R-Denotes player was redshirted
