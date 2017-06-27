Clemson’s Hunter Renfrow must carry playoff productivity into regular season

Clemson receiver Hunter Renfrow typically saves his best games for last.
He has amassed 26 receptions for 289 yards and five touchdowns through four College Football Playoff games. That accounts for 33.8 percent of his career catches, 29.2 percent of his career yardage and 45.5 percent of his career touchdowns.
Renfrow must extend his productivity through the entire season in 2017. The departures of Mike Williams, Artavis Scott and Jordan Leggett left room in the offense for Renfrow to emerge as the primary target.
He has the most reliable hands on the roster. He has broken wide open against some of college football’s best defensive backs. He can work well underneath from the slot and stretch defenses along the seams. He is a reliable target on third down and in the red zone.
His consistency in the clutch helped him seal the national championship and earn a spot on the cover of Sports Illustrated. His chemistry and timing with quarterback Deshaun Watson was impeccable. Now that Watson plays for the Houston Texans, Renfrow could help develop confidence in the new starter, whether it is Kelly Bryant or a newcomer.
Renfrow is no longer a secret weapon. Every opponent on Clemson’s schedule knows about his capabilities. He certainly will attract more attention from defensive coordinators.
They definitely will see him coming, but that does not necessarily mean they can stop him.
