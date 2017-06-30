Deshaun Watson recipient of ACC’s top award

Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson became the first student-athlete in 24 years to be named the top male athlete in the Atlantic Coast Conference in back-to-back years.
Watson, an All-American and Heisman Trophy finalist, on Friday was named recipient of the 64th Anthony J. McKevlin Award as the league’s premier male athlete in voting by the Atlantic Coast Sports Media Association (ACSMA).
He’s the first repeat winner of the award since Florida State quarterback Charlie Ward was honored in 1991-92 and 1992-93.
Watson, a Gainesville, Ga., native, who was drafted No. 12 overall by the Houston Texans in April’s NFL Draft, guided Clemson to a 14-1 record, a second consecutive ACC title and the College Football Playoff National Championship last season.
Watson, who posted a 32-3 record as a starting quarterback at Clemson, set ACC records for passing yards and touchdowns in a season and tied the league standard for completions. He also set the ACC record for passing yards in a game with 580 against Pittsburgh.
Watson was the recipient of the Bobby Bowden Award, given to the top student-athlete in college football, as well as both the Manning, O’Brien and Unitas awards as the nation’s top college quarterback.
Two-sport standout Kenzie Kent of Boston College was named the ACC’s top female athlete.
Watson received 26 votes from ACSMA members to lead balloting by a wide margin. Pittsburgh running back James Connor placed second with four votes.
Comments