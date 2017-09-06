Dabo weighs in on how Deondre Francois being injured changes ACC race

Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois is out for the season with a knee injury after being hurt in Saturday’s loss to Alabama.
Francois was named the ACC Rookie of the Year last season after passing for 3,350 yards with 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
The Seminoles were picked to win the ACC in the preseason, and Francois was a big reason why. He appeared poised for a strong sophomore year after playing so well as a freshman.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said it was tough to see Francois be lost for the season.
“I hate it for him. Never want to see that,” Swinney said. “That’s a really disappointing thing for the young man and for his team and Coach (Jimbo) Fisher and their staff. That’s never something that you want to see, but it’s part of the game.”
Many are now touting Clemson as the team to beat in the ACC with Francois being down, but Swinney still expects Florida State to be right there competing to win the Atlantic Division.
True freshman quarterback James Blackman will replace Francois at quarterback.
Blackman was rated as a three-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite rankings. As a team, FSU has finished with a top six recruiting class each of the past four years.
“They recruited well. They’re going to be a really good team,” Swinney said. “No doubt about it they’ll be right there in the hunt all the way.”
Comments