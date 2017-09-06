This is Dabo Swinney’s biggest concern heading into the Auburn game

Clemson played well on offense, defense and special teams in its 56-3 season-opening win against Kent State.
The next challenge for the Tigers is continuing to do that against Auburn and throughout the rest of the season. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was asked about his biggest concern after facing Kent State.
“Consistency in performance. … We played very well. There’s some things we need to clean up, but as far as big concerns coming out of it there wasn’t any glaring things,” Swinney said. “I think the biggest thing is now can we be that consistent performing group week in and week out at a high level, especially as the competition ramps up.”
Swinney said that while he feels good about his team, he will know a lot more after No. 3 Clemson faces No. 13 Auburn this week.
“This is a great challenge for us. … We like playing these type of games,” Swinney said. “You kind of see where you are. When you come out of it, win or lose, you’re going to find out a little more about your team and what you’ve got to do.”
FREE TO MAKE CHANGES
Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson was allowed to change plays at the line of scrimmage.
Current Tigers quarterback Kelly Bryant said the coaching staff also is allowing him to change plays if he does not like what he sees.
“If I see something I can change it,” Bryant said. “They’ve given me the free range to change plays.”
BIG TIME GAME … BUT NOT A RIVAL
Clemson linebacker Kendall Joseph is excited for an opportunity to face Auburn for the second year in a row.
“That’s what we come to college for. We don’t come to play lower ranked teams or whatever. We want the big showdowns, the prime time games on TV with everybody watching, everything on the line,” Joseph said. “We want to play the best of the best. They’re a very talented team, and we’re excited.”
But Joseph said he does not consider Auburn to be a rival like South Carolina or Florida State.
“It’s exciting, but I wouldn’t say they’re our rival,” Joseph said.
Comments