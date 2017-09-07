More Videos

Clemson updates status of Auburn game ahead of Hurricane Irma

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

September 07, 2017 11:09 AM

Clemson released a statement Thursday morning announcing that it will continue to monitor the situation around Hurricane Irma, but as of now there are no changes to the kickoff time of 7 p.m. for Saturday’s game against Auburn.

The full statement is below.

“Clemson Athletics officials continue to monitor the situation around Hurricane Irma, and hope for the safety of all in its path. Our primary concern is the safety of our fans traveling to and from Clemson for this weekend's game with Auburn. We have been in contact with Auburn administration, law enforcement, government, weather and campus officials and continue dialogue around ramifications of the storm and preparations already underway.

At this time, we have no changes to previously announced schedules - kickoff time remains at 7 p.m.”

Clemson also encouraged fans to allow extra time for travel for Saturday’s game.

“Due to demands on the South Carolina Highway Patrol throughout the state, the full complement of troopers may not be able to assist with traffic management in Clemson. We ask all fans traveling to the area to be patient and plan for possible extended time getting into and out of town on gameday.”

