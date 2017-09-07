Gameday Guide: Clemson vs. Auburn TV info, depth chart, more

Clemson hosts SEC foe Auburn on Saturday in its second game of the 2017 season. Here’s what you need to know about the game.
Game info
Who: Auburn (1-0) at Clemson (1-0)
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: Memorial Stadium (81,500), Clemson
Series history: Auburn leads 34-14-2, including a 10-6-1 advantage at Clemson. Clemson has won three in a row, including a 19-13 victory last season at Auburn.
TV: ESPN (Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Todd McShay)
Radio: 105.5 FM in Clemson, 93.1 FM in Columbia (Don Munson, Rodney Williams, Sideline: Reggie Merriweather)
Satellite radio: Sirius TBA/XM TBA
Line: Clemson by 5.5
Weather: Sunny with a high of 79 and a low of 57. Winds at 11 MPH.
What’s at stake
The winner of this game will have a big time out-of-conference victory on its resume come College Football Playoff time.
Clemson is looking for its fourth consecutive win against Auburn, and Dabo Swinney is trying to improve to 4-1 against Auburn.
A win will give Swinney his 12th win against an SEC team. His 11 current victories are the most by a non-SEC coach since 2008.
Clemson can improve to 33-2 over its last 35 games with a victory. Clemson has won 23 of its last 24 home games with the only loss coming last season against Pitt.
Clemson is trying for its 10th consecutive win in September.
The teams, by the numbers
Clemson
Auburn
Points/Game
56
41
Opp. Points/Game
3
7
Yds Rushing/Game
353
374
Opp. Yds Rush/Game
119
70
Yds Pass/Game
312
184
Opp. Yds Pass/Game
1
8
Avg. Yds/Game
665
535
Opp. Total Yds/Game
120
78
Clemson players to watch
1. Junior quarterback Kelly Bryant played well in Clemson’s opener but will have a much bigger test against Auburn. Bryant wasn’t asked to do much as far as making reads or throwing the ball down field against Kent State. That will likely change this week.
2. Clemson’s defensive front will need to play well as Auburn wants to establish the run. Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence is one of the best in the country and will be counted on to jam up the middle.
3. Deon Cain is a big-play receiver who has played well in important games for Clemson in the past. The Tigers will likely try to get him involved early and often.
Auburn players to watch
1. Quarterback Jarrett Stidham, a former five-star recruit, gives Auburn stability at quarterback, which it did not have when these two teams played last season.
2. Kamryn Pettway did not have a carry last season against Clemson but went on to lead the SEC in rushing yards per game. He will be fresh after sitting out last week.
3. Linebacker Tre’ Williams finished second on the team in tackles last season with 67 and had a team-high 10, including two sacks, last Saturday against Georgia Southern.
Clemson depth chart
OFFENSE
QB - Kelly Bryant (Zerrick Cooper, Hunter Johnson)
RB - C.J. Fuller (Adam Choice or Tavien Feaster, Travis Etienne)
WR - Deon Cain (Diondre Overton, Tee Higgins)
WR - Hunter Renfrow (Trevion Thompson, T.J. Chase)
WR - Ray-Ray McCloud (Cornell Powell, Amari Rodgers)
TE - Milan Richard (D.J. Greenlee, Cannon Smith)
LT - Mitch Hyatt (Tremayne Ancrhum or Sean Pollard)
LG - Taylor Hearn (John Simpson)
C - Justin Falcinelli (Gage Cervenka)
RG - Tyrone Crowder (Maverick Morris, Cade Stewart)
RT - Tremayne Anchrum (Sean Pollard)
DEFENSE
DE - Clelin Ferrell (Chris Register, Xavier Kelly)
DT - Dexter Lawrence (Jabril Robinson, Nyles Pinckney)
DT - Christian Wilkins (Albert Huggins)
DE - Austin Bryant (Logan Rudolph, Justin Foster)
SLB - Dorian O’Daniel (Jalen Williams)
MLB - Tre Lamar (Chad Smith, Judah Davis)
WLB - Kendall Joseph (J.D. Davis, James Skalski, Shaq Smith)
CB - Ryan Carter (Mark Fields, A.J. Terrell)
SS - Tanner Muse (Isaiah Simmons, Nolan Turner)
FS - Van Smith (K’Von Wallace, Denzel Johnson)
NB - Ryan Carter (Isaiah Simmons, K’Von Wallace)
CB – Trayvon Mullen (Marcus Edmond, Amir Trapp)
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK - Greg Huegel (Alex Spence)
P - Will Spiers (Carson King)
KO - Greg Huegel (Alex Spence)
LS (PK) - Patrick Phibbs (Austin Spence)
LS (P) - Austin Spence (Patrick Phibbs)
H - Will Swinney
PR - Ray-Ray McCloud (Amari Rodgers)
KOR - Cornell Powell (C.J. Fuller or Tavien Feaster)
