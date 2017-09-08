What’s the big deal? First look at Kelly Bryant in a pressure situation

In the fourth quarter, with the game on the line, former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson was as clutch as any college player in recent memory.
Watson made big throws late in games time and time again, including in last year’s national championship game.
We should get our first look at Bryant in a pressure situation when Clemson hosts Auburn on Saturday.
Auburn finished No. 7 in scoring defense last season and returns several of its top players. The spread is 5.5 points, which means oddsmakers expect the game to be on the line in the fourth quarter.
Bryant is aware that there are people that question if he is ready for primetime, and he is ready to prove that he is on Saturday.
“People are always going to have something to say, try to find something to talk about,” Bryant said this week. “So we’re just going to take it one day at a time. Of course it’s going to be a big game coming up Saturday. We’re just going to keep moving forward.”
Bryant could not have played much better than he did in the first start of his career last week against Kent State.
The junior passed for 236 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 77 yards and a score while barely playing into the third quarter.
Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said that with the talent around Bryant, all of the pressure isn’t on him.
“For Kelly, his biggest thing is just manage the system… Just take the plays that are there, manage the system and you’ve got enough guys around you that can help carry the load,” Elliott said. “Come out with that laser focus and make the throws that we need you to throw. Run the ball when we need you to run the ball and then try not to play outside of yourself.”
Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, one of the leaders of Clemson’s team, added that Bryant’s teammates believe he is ready for the bright lights and the big stage.
“I think Kelly will be fine… He gets a pretty good look in practice each and every day,” Wilkins said. “We and the coaches and the team will be trying to stress that. We try to put everybody in tough, different situations so there’s really nothing he hasn’t seen. So if you’re doing the best you can in practice, if you’re stressing yourself in practice, it makes the games a lot easier regardless of how big of a game it is or the atmosphere or whatever.”
