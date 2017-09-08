Zion Williamson visiting Clemson this weekend ‘for the football game’

Zion Williamson, a 6-foot-6 forward from Spartanburg Day and one of the top prospects in the country, returns to Clemson on Saturday with his stepfather and mother
Although Brad Brownell will be there to talk basketball, and he will meet with the president of the university, Williamson really just wants to enjoy the football game against Auburn and the atmosphere of a Saturday night in Death Valley. Lee Anderson, Williamson’s stepfather, said the real basketball recruiting will start next week with the in-home visits.
Anderson said Duke was scheduled for an in home Monday but the threat of the weather has caused the Blue Devils to reschedule and the new date has not been set. Kansas will be in on Tuesday and USC Thursday. UCLA and Kentucky also are set for in home visits next week.
Anderson said he’s not sure when Clemson will be in for a visit. He said the Tigers wanted Williamson to make an official visit this weekend but the family has a commitment on Sunday and couldn’t tie up the entire weekend.
“We’re just going for the football game,” Anderson said. “We went for the Louisville game last year and it was a very electric moment and I’m sure the Auburn game will be just as electric. I’m just trying to give my boy that big time college atmosphere to see what college life is like from an athletic standpoint and at a later date we’ll go and look at the academics and talk to some of the advisers. Saturday will be just strictly football. I did hear something about the president wants to make sure he meets him before he gets off campus.”
Anderson said he has talked with USC coach Frank Martin about getting in for a football game and they have talked about coming in for the home opener against Kentucky, but that’s not definite at this point. And they have not yet scheduled any official visits. The majority of the official visits will come out of the in home visits next week.
Comments