Battered Bryant shows his toughness and value to Clemson

Kelly Bryant got off to a slow start Saturday night against Auburn, but made critical plays when he needed to as No. 3 Clemson held off No. 13 Auburn for a 14-6 victory.
Bryant left the game midway through the second quarter with an injury and Clemson trailing 6-0, but returned for the final drive of the first half and led Clemson down the field for a touchdown and a 7-6 lead at intermission.
Bryant accounted for all of Clemson’s yards on the drive, completing 6 of 9 passes for 79 yards and also rushing for nine yards, including a 3-yard touchdown.
He orchestrated another touchdown drive on the first series of the second half, capping off the scoring with a 27-yard touchdown run to give Clemson a 14-6 lead.
Bryant didn’t commit a turnover and made plays with his arm and legs late to seal the victory. He found Hunter Renfrow for a 13-yard completion on third-and-9 for a critical first down late in the fourth quarter and iced the game with a 4-yard run for a first down on third-and-2 with 1:30 remaining.
DOMINANT LINE
Clemson’s defensive front was in the face of Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham the entire game, sacking him 11 times.
Austin Bryant led the way with four sacks, while Christian Wilkins had two. Dorian O’Daniel had 1.5, Tre Lamar, Clelin Ferrell and J.D. Davis had 1 and Kendall Joseph had .5.
Lamar’s was one of the biggest plays of the game as Auburn was at the Clemson 37 facing a fourth-and-3 when he knifed through the middle and sacked Stidham for a loss of 14.
INJURY REPORT
▪ Clemson free safety Van Smith missed the game with a knee injury. Smith was expected to play but was in street clothes during warm-ups and didn’t dress for the game.
K’Von Wallace got the start in Smith’s place.
▪ Clemson cornerback Marcus Edmond was injured on the opening drive of the game and didn’t return. He battled a groin injury during preseason camp and appeared to suffer a leg injury against Auburn.
▪ Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson missed the game with a hamstring injury after rushing for 136 yards last week against Georgia Southern.
