New faces, new style equals same results for Clemson

Everyone had questions.
Clemson had answers.
Could the ACC Tigers win a top-15 matchup without Deshaun Watson at the helm?
Is a third consecutive trip to the College Football Playoff and a defense of the national title possible for Dabo Swinney’s third-ranked squad?
The prevailing belief going into Saturday’s showdown between Clemson and No. 13 Auburn was there was a lot to learn about the Tigers – both Tigers.
After Clemson’s 14-6 victory over the SEC Tigers, at least one thing is clear: Swinney’s team is tough enough to win big games.
“That’s Clemson football,” Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant said.
And Saturday’s contest was for the defensive and physical enthusiast.
“Welcome to 1988,” Swinney said when describing the old-fashioned contest.
To think either team with quarterbacks making their second career starts was going to move the ball up and down the field against either dominant defense would have been a bold statement.
The win over Auburn, though, was as telling as an early September game can be. While the parts change, the results remain for a program that’s won 30 games since the start of 2015.
Clemson won behind a unit that held Auburn to 117 total yards, including 15 yards in the second half.
The offense wasn’t perfect or prolific. Bryant accounted for 240 of the team’s 284 yards and scored both TDs on runs. Clemson lost the turnover battle 2-0.
It certainly wasn’t Saturday against a dominant, speedy Auburn front seven that knocked Bryant around and even out of the game for a half a series.
But the junior wasn’t fazed. He hung in the pocket and made key throws to Deon Cain and Ray-Ray McCloud. Bryant showed off his powerful running style with a pair of TD runs, Clemson’s only scores of the night.
Also important for Clemson, he got better as the game went on, and didn’t do anything to cost the ACC Tigers a win.
“Some days it’s going to be clicking like last week, and some days it’s going to be not so pretty,” Bryant said. “All that matters is we get the win.”
Clemson was outgained 74-6 in total yards in the first quarter. The home team flipped the script on Auburn, outgaining the SEC Tigers 122-28 in the second quarter.
The defense spent the night harassing Auburn QB Jarrett Stidham in his second start for Gus Malzahn. Clemson racked up 11 sacks behind a D-line that lived up to its preseason billing.
“There’s nothing wrong with winning games on defense, and we’ve demonstrated that,” Swinney said. “You need to be able to win in different ways.”
Clemson is far from perfect, but who in college football is two weeks into the season?
Bryant likely won’t toss it around the field like Watson, but he converted a key first down that allowed Clemson to take a knee and end the game.
The questions after Week 2 are no longer about Clemson being for real. Instead, Saturday proved that Clemson can win big games if Bryant stays in control, doesn’t make critical errors and lets his teammates do the heavy lifting.
Comments