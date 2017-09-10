Clemson moves up in one poll, leapfrogged in another

Clemson moved up in the Coaches Poll and was leapfrogged by Oklahoma in the AP Poll following a 14-6 victory over Auburn Saturday night at Death Valley.
The Tigers are now ranked No. 2 in the Coaches Poll, up one spot from last week. Clemson opened the season at No. 5.
South Carolina, Clemson’s Palmetto State rival, wasn’t ranked in the top 25 of either poll. But the Gamecocks’ 2-0 start has garnered some attention as they were second among others receiving votes in the AP poll and sixth in the same category for the Coaches Poll.
Alabama is ranked No. 1 in the Coaches Poll with Oklahoma 3, Southern Cal 4 and Penn State 5. The rest of the top 10 includes No. 6 Washington, No. 7 Michigan, No. 8 Oklahoma State, No. 9 Ohio State and No. 10 Florida State.
Clemson is still ranked No. 3 in the AP Poll after Oklahoma jumped up from No. 5 to No. 2 following its win at Ohio State.
Alabama is No. 1 in the AP Poll with Southern Cal (4) and Penn State (5) rounding out the top five. Washington is ranked No. 6, while Michigan is No. 7, Ohio State is No. 8, Oklahoma State is No. 9 and Wisconsin is ranked 10th.
Clemson’s opponent for next Saturday, Louisville, is ranked No. 14 in the Coaches Poll and AP Poll. The Tigers will play on the road for the first time this season next week at Louisville.
