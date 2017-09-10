Clemson-Louisville kickoff changed, now in prime time

The highly anticipated showdown between Heisman winner Lamar Jackson and Clemson’s defense will now be in prime time.
The ACC announced Sunday afternoon that the Clemson-Louisville game, originally scheduled for 3:30 p.m., will instead kickoff at 8 p.m. and be televised by ABC.
Earlier in the day ESPN announced the College GameDay, the popular pregame show, will also be in Louisville for the matchup.
Clemson topped Louisville 42-36 last season at Death Valley on its way to winning the national title.
The Tigers have defeated Louisville three consecutive seasons with all three victories coming by a touchdown or less.
