Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney
Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney Joshua S. Kelly USA TODAY Sports
Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney Joshua S. Kelly USA TODAY Sports

Clemson University

Clemson-Louisville kickoff changed, now in prime time

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

September 10, 2017 4:40 PM

The highly anticipated showdown between Heisman winner Lamar Jackson and Clemson’s defense will now be in prime time.

The ACC announced Sunday afternoon that the Clemson-Louisville game, originally scheduled for 3:30 p.m., will instead kickoff at 8 p.m. and be televised by ABC.

Earlier in the day ESPN announced the College GameDay, the popular pregame show, will also be in Louisville for the matchup.

Clemson topped Louisville 42-36 last season at Death Valley on its way to winning the national title.

The Tigers have defeated Louisville three consecutive seasons with all three victories coming by a touchdown or less.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Clemson DE Austin Bryant talks after recording 4 sacks

Clemson DE Austin Bryant talks after recording 4 sacks 1:08

Clemson DE Austin Bryant talks after recording 4 sacks
Brent Venables recaps impressive performance by defense 5:07

Brent Venables recaps impressive performance by defense
Dabo Swinney talks dominant defensive effort in win over Auburn 3:20

Dabo Swinney talks dominant defensive effort in win over Auburn

View More Video