5 things we learned from Clemson’s win over Auburn

Clemson defeated Auburn 14-6 on Saturday at Death Valley. Here are five things we learned from Clemson’s win:
Clemson DL is as advertised
The Clemson defensive front was expected to be one of the best in the nation in 2017. It certainly looked the part Saturday. The Tigers recorded 11 sacks, which is tied for the second most in school history, and harassed Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham all night. Austin Bryant led the way with four sacks, becoming the third Clemson player to have four sacks in a game. Clemson lacks depth at defensive end, but the starting front four with Bryant, Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence and Clelin Ferrell is as good as any in the country.
Offense will be a work in progress
With so many new faces, the Clemson offense is unlikely to consistently be the explosive unit we have seen in recent years, at least for the first several weeks. Clemson looked like a team playing with a new starting quarterback, new running back and a pair of new receivers on Saturday. Only two of the Tigers’ 11 drives resulted in points, with both ending with Kelly Bryant rushing for a touchdown. The good news for Clemson is that as well as its defense is playing, the offense doesn’t need to do anything spectacular.
Running back position up for grabs
Outside of Bryant, the Clemson running game was inept. C.J. Fuller, Adam Choice and Tavien Feaster combined for 41 yards on 14 carries. Fuller earned the starting job during the preseason but had just four carries for nine yards against Auburn and fumbled early in the third quarter. He did not receive a carry the rest of the game. Choice had the most carries with seven but managed only 17 yards. Feaster had three carries for 15 yards with a long of nine, while Travis Etienne, the talented freshman, did not get in the game.
Clemson is deep at defensive back
Starting safety Van Smith was unable to play with a knee injury, and cornerback Marcus Edmond was hurt on the first series of the game and didn’t return. The Tigers still shut down Auburn’s offense. Clemson held Stidham to 79 passing yards, and while Clemson’s front seven got the credit for the 11 sacks, several of them were coverage sacks. K’Von Wallace, who replaced Smith, as well as Ryan Carter, Trayvon Mullen, Mark Fields and Tanner Muse were lights out.
First test passed, but questions remain
We will have a good idea of how likely Clemson is to return to the College Football Playoff for the third consecutive season by the end of September. The Tigers have three major tests this month and passed the first one with a win over No. 13 Auburn on Saturday. Next is a trip to Louisville where the Tigers will face Heisman winner Lamar Jackson. It will mark the first road start for Bryant and several first-year starters on Clemson’s offense. While Clemson relied on its defense in the home victory, the offense will need to play better this week. As good as Clemson’s defense is, shutting Jackson and the Louisville offense down is not likely.
