49ers release Clemson’s Ben Boulware from practice squad

Ben Boulware, we hardly knew ya.
The 49ers, who signed Boulware, the former Clemson and Carolina Panthers linebacker a week ago to their practice squad, released him on Tuesday. They signed defensive back Jarnor Jones (6-3, 209), who was originally signed by the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent this spring, to replace him.
Boulware won the Jack Lambert Award last season as the nation’s top linebacker, and he was the co-MVP of the national championship game against Alabama along with quarterback Deshaun Watson. He led the Tigers in tackles in each of the last two seasons and is known for his feisty, pugnacious play.
Boulware was signed by the Carolina Panthers -- who beat the 49ers on Sunday -- as an undrafted free agent, spent the offseason with them and was released earlier this month. One of their inside linebackers, Reuben Foster, is expected to miss at least two games after suffering a high-ankle sprain Sunday. Ray-Ray Armstrong is the frontrunner to take his place in the starting lineup.
Comments