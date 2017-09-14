Gameday Guide: Clemson vs. Louisville TV info, depth chart, more

Clemson travels to Louisville on Saturday for its ACC opener. Here is what you need to know about the game.
Game info
Who: Clemson (2-0) at Louisville (2-0, 1-0)
When: 8:12 p.m. Saturday
Where: Papa John’s Stadium (55,000), Louisville, Ky.
Series history: Clemson leads 3-0. The Tigers have won each of the past three years with all three games decided by less than a touchdown.
TV: ABC (Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor)
Radio: 105.5 FM in Clemson, 93.1 FM in Columbia (Don Munson, Rodney Williams, Sideline: Reggie Merriweather)
Satellite radio: Sirius 119/XM 202
Line: Clemson by 3
Weather: Mostly sunny with a high of 86 and a low of 63. Chance of rain 10 percent.
What’s at stake
The winner of this game will be considered by many to be the ACC favorite after preseason favorite Florida State lost its starting quarterback Deondre Francois for the season in its opening game against Alabama.
Clemson is looking to improve to 9-1 in its last 10 top 15 matchups.
The Tigers are trying to win their seventh consecutive game against a ranked team. The current mark of six is a school record.
Clemson can improve to 34-2 in its last 36 games with a victory.
Clemson is trying for its 11th consecutive win in September.
The teams, by the numbers
Clemson
Louisville
Points/Game
35
41
Opp. Points/Game
4.5
31.5
Yds Rushing/Game
224.5
229
Opp. Yds Rush/Game
78.5
34
Yds Pass/Game
248.5
385.5
Opp. Yds Pass/Game
40
338.5
Avg. Yds/Game
473
614.5
Opp. Total Yds/Game
118.5
372.5
Clemson players to watch
1. Big-play receiver Deon Cain has a chance for a big game against a Louisville secondary that struggled to stop the pass in the first two games of the season.
2. Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence will be a handful for Louisville freshman center Robbie Bell to block.
3. Ryan Carter is Clemson’s best cornerback and will need to play well as Louisville is likely to take some shots down field.
Auburn players to watch
1. Lamar Jackson won the Heisman trophy last season and looks even better in 2017. He leads the nation in total yards per game, averaging 505.
2. Jackson’s favorite target is junior Jaylen Smith. The 6-foot-4 receiver has 17 catches for 300 yards in two games.
3. Defensive back Jaire Alexander is one of the best cornerbacks in the nation but missed last week’s game against UNC after being injured in the opener against Purdue. Alexander picked off Deshaun Watson twice last season, and Clemson will have to know where he is on the field if he plays.
Clemson depth chart
OFFENSE
QB - Kelly Bryant (Zerrick Cooper, Hunter Johnson)
RB - C.J. Fuller (Adam Choice or Tavien Feaster, Travis Etienne)
WR - Deon Cain (Diondre Overton, Tee Higgins)
WR - Hunter Renfrow (Trevion Thompson, T.J. Chase)
WR - Ray-Ray McCloud (Cornell Powell, Amari Rodgers)
TE - Milan Richard (D.J. Greenlee, Cannon Smith)
LT - Mitch Hyatt (Tremayne Ancrhum or Sean Pollard)
LG - Taylor Hearn (John Simpson)
C - Justin Falcinelli (Gage Cervenka)
RG - Tyrone Crowder (Maverick Morris, Cade Stewart)
RT - Tremayne Anchrum (Sean Pollard)
DEFENSE
DE - Clelin Ferrell (Chris Register, Xavier Kelly)
DT - Dexter Lawrence (Jabril Robinson, Nyles Pinckney)
DT - Christian Wilkins (Albert Huggins)
DE - Austin Bryant (Logan Rudolph, Justin Foster)
SLB - Dorian O’Daniel (Jalen Williams)
MLB - Tre Lamar (Chad Smith, Judah Davis)
WLB - Kendall Joseph (J.D. Davis, James Skalski, Shaq Smith)
CB - Ryan Carter (Mark Fields, A.J. Terrell)
SS - Tanner Muse (Isaiah Simmons, Nolan Turner)
FS – K’Von Wallace (Van Smith, Denzel Johnson)
CB – Trayvon Mullen (Marcus Edmond, Amir Trapp)
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK - Greg Huegel (Alex Spence)
P - Will Spiers (Carson King)
KO - Greg Huegel (Alex Spence)
LS (PK) - Patrick Phibbs (Austin Spence)
LS (P) - Austin Spence (Patrick Phibbs)
H - Will Swinney
PR - Ray-Ray McCloud (Hunter Renfrow)
KOR - Cornell Powell (C.J. Fuller)
