Clemson basketball looking at another point guard

Clemson basketball coach Brad Brownell has just one true point guard in his program in junior Shelton Mitchell so that’s a recruiting area for need for the 2018 class.
Wednesday the Tigers scouted South Kent, Conn., 5-foot-11 guard Anthony Nelson and the made him an offer. His offers also include West Virginia, Seton Hall, Cincinnati, Seton Hall and DePaul.
“Coach Brownell and Coach Dean both told me that they need a guard that can come in and make everybody better and also create for themselves,” Nelson said. “That’s where they told me I would fit in the program. I think Clemson is a good school and the ACC is a great conference to play in. to know that I might have a chance to play in that league is a good feeling.”
Nelson has not yet set an official visit to Clemson but he plans to do so. He will visit Dayton Sept. 22 and Seton Hall a week later.
Last season Nelson averaged 15 points and six assists per game.
