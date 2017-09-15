Clemson needs another strong game from its DL against Louisville

More Videos 3:28 Clemson LB Dorian O'Daniel talks Lamar Jackson, Louisville Pause 0:56 SGE&G had a duty to disclose Bechtel Report 2:34 Carolina Coliseum memories, moments, music and more 1:44 Whit Merrifield on being consistent and getting better swings on pitches 1:02 SC Rep. Sandifer accuses SCE&G of purposely misleading everyone 2:35 Is an omission is a misrepresentation to SCE&G? 2:00 A justice, a ribbon cutting and the USC Law School is open. See what's inside. 2:24 Gamecocks motivated to snap losing streak vs. Kentucky 0:33 The Williams-Brice experience key in recruiting process 1:18 The 2014 killings of five children in Redbank Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Louisville, Lamar Jackson Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney: 'Lamar Jackson is fun to watch. He's not fun to prepare for.' Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney: 'Lamar Jackson is fun to watch. He's not fun to prepare for.' mconnolly@thestate.com

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney: 'Lamar Jackson is fun to watch. He's not fun to prepare for.' mconnolly@thestate.com