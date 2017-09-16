Gameday Guide: Clemson vs. Louisville TV info, depth chart, more

More Videos 6:13 Clemson vs. Louisville preview, breakdown Pause 3:26 Columbia shooting police briefing 1:02 Gameday! Gamecocks back at Williams-Brice to battle Kentucky 1:18 The 2014 killings of five children in Redbank 1:27 Channing Tindall plans to take all of his official visits 0:31 Watch Newberry's game-winning TD, 2-point play vs Fairfield Central 0:20 Watch: Spring Valley executes hook and lateral for touchdown 2:55 Will Muschamp previews South Carolina vs. Kentucky 0:28 Lexington 911 calls DNR about missing boater report 2:34 Carolina Coliseum memories, moments, music and more Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Louisville, Lamar Jackson Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney: 'Lamar Jackson is fun to watch. He's not fun to prepare for.' Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney: 'Lamar Jackson is fun to watch. He's not fun to prepare for.' mconnolly@thestate.com

