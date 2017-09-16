SC native Rudolph throws 5 TDs, No. 9 Oklahoma State drills Pitt

Mason Rudolph threw for five touchdowns, all in the first half, and No. 9 Oklahoma State drilled Pittsburgh 59-21 on Saturday.
Rudolph, a Rock Hill, S.C. native, completed 23 of 32 passes for 497 yards and the five scores before being pulled in the middle of the third quarter with the Cowboys (3-0) in full command. He did throw his first interception of the season, ending a streak of 216 consecutive passes without a pick dating back to last season. It was the longest active streak in the FBS.
Jalen McCleskey caught seven passes for 162 yards and three touchdowns for Oklahoma State. James Washington added 124 yards receiving. Marcell Ateman (109) and Dillon Stoner (100) also reached the 100-yard receiving mark, the first time in 12 years a team has had four 100-yard receivers in the same game.
Pitt (1-2) simply couldn’t keep up. Struggling graduate transfer quarterback Max Browne lasted just over a quarter before being replaced by sophomore Ben DiNucci. DiNucci guided the Panthers to touchdowns on his first two drives but fizzled in the second half, completing 13 of 25 passes for 228 yards with a touchdown and two picks.
DUKE 34, BAYLOR 20
In Durham, N.C., Shaun Wilson rushed for 176 yards and scored on runs of 50 and 65 yards to help Duke (3-0) beat Baylor.
Sophomore Zach Smith was 12-for-34 for 263 yards in his first start of the season for Baylor (0-3) with three touchdowns and three interceptions.
The Bears are off to their worst start since the 1999 team opened with four losses on its way to a 1-10 finish in the first season under Kevin Steele, the former Clemson defensive coordinator.
No. 16 VIRGINIA TECH 64, EAST CAROLINA 17
In GREENVILLE, N.C., redshirt freshman Josh Jackson threw for 372 yards and five touchdowns – three to Cam Phillips – to help Virginia Tech beat East Carolina. Phillips had a program-record 14 catches for 189 yards to help the Hokies improve to 3-0 for the first time since 2011.
Gardner Minshew threw for two scores for the Pirates. They led 17-7 but fell to 0-3 for the first time since 2004.
NOTRE DAME 49, BOSTON COLLEGE 20
In Boston, Brandon Wimbush ran for four touchdowns and 207 yards – a record for a Notre Dame (2-1) quarterback – and Josh Adams had 229 rushing yards to help the Irish beat Boston College (1-2).
Boston College QB Anthony Brown was 24 of 40 for 215 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
VIRGINIA 38, UCONN 18
In Charlottesville, Va., Kurt Benkert passed for a school-record breaking 455 yards and Virginia (2-1) avenged a heartbreak loss last season with a victory over Connecticut (1-1).
NORTH CAROLINA 53, OLD DOMINION 23
In Norfolk, Va., Chazz Surratt ran for two touchdowns and threw for one and North Carolina (1-2) dominated Old Dominion (2-1).
WAKE FOREST 46,
UTAH STATE 10
In Winston-Salem, N.C., quarterback John Wolford threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score as Wake Forest (3-0) defeated Utah State (1-2).
Arkeem Byrd had 120 yards rushing including a 59-yard TD scamper and Tabari Hines had a career-high 129 yards receiving for the Demon Deacons.
SYRACUSE 41,
CENTRAL MICHIGAN 17
In Syracuse, N.Y., Eric Dungey rushed for 105 yards and one touchdown and threw for another, tailback Dontae Strickland scored twice, and Syracuse (2-1) beat Central Michigan (2-1).
Comments