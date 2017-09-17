Louisville's James Hearns, left, attempts to tackle Clemson's Travis Etienne (9) during the second half Saturday.
Clemson University

Clemson moves closer to No. 1 spot after beatdown of Louisville

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

September 17, 2017 2:07 PM

Clemson moved up one spot to No. 2 in the AP Poll following a 47-21 win over Louisville on Saturday. The Tigers are still behind No. 1 Alabama.

The rest of the top 5 includes No. 3 Oklahoma, No. 4 Penn State and No. 5 Southern Cal.

The Tigers received 15 first-place votes, while Alabama was given 45. Oklahoma received one.

Clemson was previously ranked behind Oklahoma but leapfrogged the Sooners after dominating Louisville and Heisman winner Lamar Jackson.

Oklahoma pounded Tulane this week, earning a 56-14 home victory.

In the Coaches Poll Clemson remained No. 2 behind the Crimson Tide.

Louisville dropped to No. 19 in the AP Poll and No. 20 in the Coaches Poll after being demolished by the Tigers.

Virginia Tech, Clemson’s opponent on Sept. 30, is ranked No. 13 in both polls.

AP Top 25

Record

Pts

Prv

1. Alabama (45)

3-0

1504

1

2. Clemson (15)

3-0

1446

3

3. Oklahoma (1)

3-0

1432

2

4. Penn St.

3-0

1306

5

5. Southern Cal

3-0

1241

4

6. Oklahoma St.

3-0

1154

9

7. Washington

3-0

1141

6

8. Michigan

3-0

1081

7

9. Wisconsin

3-0

1031

10

10. Ohio St.

2-1

1015

8

11. Georgia

3-0

940

13

12. Florida St.

0-1

922

11

13. Virginia Tech

3-0

730

16

14. Miami

1-0

606

17

15. Auburn

2-1

596

15

16. TCU

3-0

553

20

17. Mississippi St.

3-0

532

-

18. Washington St.

3-0

419

21

19. Louisville

2-1

356

14

20. Florida

1-1

308

24

21. South Florida

3-0

272

22

22. San Diego St.

3-0

201

-

23. Utah

3-0

194

-

24. Oregon

3-0

158

-

25. LSU

2-1

153

12

Others receiving votes: West Virginia 114, Colorado 93, Maryland 84, Vanderbilt 83, Notre Dame 57, Memphis 21, California 19, Stanford 16, Kentucky 11, Kansas St. 10, Duke 10, Tennessee 6, Texas Tech 4, Iowa 2, Wake Forest 2, Michigan St. 1, Houston 1.

  Comments  

