Clemson moves closer to No. 1 spot after beatdown of Louisville

Clemson moved up one spot to No. 2 in the AP Poll following a 47-21 win over Louisville on Saturday. The Tigers are still behind No. 1 Alabama.
The rest of the top 5 includes No. 3 Oklahoma, No. 4 Penn State and No. 5 Southern Cal.
The Tigers received 15 first-place votes, while Alabama was given 45. Oklahoma received one.
Clemson was previously ranked behind Oklahoma but leapfrogged the Sooners after dominating Louisville and Heisman winner Lamar Jackson.
Oklahoma pounded Tulane this week, earning a 56-14 home victory.
In the Coaches Poll Clemson remained No. 2 behind the Crimson Tide.
Louisville dropped to No. 19 in the AP Poll and No. 20 in the Coaches Poll after being demolished by the Tigers.
Virginia Tech, Clemson’s opponent on Sept. 30, is ranked No. 13 in both polls.
AP Top 25
Record
Pts
Prv
1. Alabama (45)
3-0
1504
1
2. Clemson (15)
3-0
1446
3
3. Oklahoma (1)
3-0
1432
2
4. Penn St.
3-0
1306
5
5. Southern Cal
3-0
1241
4
6. Oklahoma St.
3-0
1154
9
7. Washington
3-0
1141
6
8. Michigan
3-0
1081
7
9. Wisconsin
3-0
1031
10
10. Ohio St.
2-1
1015
8
11. Georgia
3-0
940
13
12. Florida St.
0-1
922
11
13. Virginia Tech
3-0
730
16
14. Miami
1-0
606
17
15. Auburn
2-1
596
15
16. TCU
3-0
553
20
17. Mississippi St.
3-0
532
-
18. Washington St.
3-0
419
21
19. Louisville
2-1
356
14
20. Florida
1-1
308
24
21. South Florida
3-0
272
22
22. San Diego St.
3-0
201
-
23. Utah
3-0
194
-
24. Oregon
3-0
158
-
25. LSU
2-1
153
12
Others receiving votes: West Virginia 114, Colorado 93, Maryland 84, Vanderbilt 83, Notre Dame 57, Memphis 21, California 19, Stanford 16, Kentucky 11, Kansas St. 10, Duke 10, Tennessee 6, Texas Tech 4, Iowa 2, Wake Forest 2, Michigan St. 1, Houston 1.
