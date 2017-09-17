Clemson football: Scouting report on the Boston College Eagles

Game info
When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Memorial Stadium, Clemson
TV: ABC, ESPN or ESPN2
Line: Clemson by 32.5
Three story lines
1. This game could be easy to overlook for Clemson as the Tigers host Boston College between traveling to a pair of top 20 teams in Louisville and Virginia Tech, but the Tigers have done a great job under Dabo Swinney of not looking to the next opponent but focusing on the task at hand.
2. Boston College has one of the worst offenses in the country, ranking No. 102 in total yards at 348 per game. Clemson has one of the best defenses in the country, holding opponents to 223.3 yards per game. That ranks No. 8 nationally. The Tigers would be even higher had Louisville not padded stats against Clemson’s reserves Saturday.
3. The Boston College defense has been a strength under Steve Addazio as the Eagles finished in the top 10 the past two years in total defense. It has been a different story this year. Boston College allowed 83 points in its past two games to Wake Forest and Notre Dame.
Three players to watch
1. Freshman receiver Kobay White leads Boston College in receptions with 14 and yards with 165. He is averaging 12 yards per catch and has been a bright spot on a struggling offense.
2. Junior defensive back Will Harris leads Boston College in tackles with 27 and is tied for the team lead in tackles for loss with three.
3. Junior defensive back Lukas Denis has been Boston College’s best player thus far with three turnovers forced in three games. He intercepted a pass in the win against Northern Illinois, forced a fumble in a loss to Wake Forest and recorded an interception in the loss to Notre Dame.
Scouting report
▪ Boston College trailed Notre Dame 14-13 early in the third quarter Saturday before the Irish poured it on with 21 consecutive points on their way to a 49-20 win.
▪ The Eagles surrendered 611 yards to Notre Dame, including 515 rushing yards. Clemson should have a big advantage up front.
▪ Boston College redshirt freshman quarterback Anthony Brown has struggled passing the ball with five touchdowns and six interceptions in three games. Brown is completing less than 55 percent of his passes and averaging 175 yards per game.
▪ The Eagles do not have the speed to keep up with Clemson on offense or defense.
Matt Connolly
Comments