Clemson football: Three players honored by ACC after win over Louisville

Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant, guard Taylor Hearn and punter Will Spiers were honored by the ACC after the Tigers dominated Louisville 47-21 on Saturday.
Bryant was named the Offensive Back of the Week after completing 22 of 32 passes for 316 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 26 yards and two scores. The 342 total yards is a career high.
Hearn graded a team-best 92 percent and tied a career high with five knockdown blocks. He helped the Tigers finish with 297 rushing yards and 613 total yards.
Spiers averaged 51.8 yards per punt on four punts, with three of the four punts landing inside the 20. On two occasions Spiers pinned Louisville at the 5.
