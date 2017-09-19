Why Clemson should be ranked No. 1 ahead of Alabama

Dabo Swinney wouldn’t say it when asked over the weekend, so I’ll say it for him. Clemson deserves to be ranked No. 1.
No, the polls do not matter this early in the season.
Swinney doesn’t think there should be any polls released in September, and I tend to agree with him.
But since we’re going to have them, they should at least be correct.
The last time Clemson and Alabama were on the field the Tigers won. Clemson is 3-0 this season with a pair of top 15 wins and just humiliated Louisville and Heisman winner Lamar Jackson on the road.
Yes, Alabama has an impressive win over Florida State, but the Crimson Tide’s other two victories did not come against Power 5 teams.
Clemson has been more impressive on offense and defense than Alabama and ranks higher in total offense, total defense, scoring offense and scoring defense, despite playing a tougher schedule.
Swinney said of the rankings, “I could care less about any of that stuff. I really could. That stuff is so irrelevant. All I know is right now we're 3-0. We've got a good, solid team. But we've got to demonstrate that we're going to be consistent and committed and stay focused and not get distracted.”
All of that is true. What’s also true is Clemson deserves to be ranked No. 1.
Comments