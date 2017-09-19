Clemson has its starter at cornerback opposite senior Ryan Carter

Clemson sophomore Trayvon Mullen has gotten plenty of opportunities at cornerback with Marcus Edmond being banged up, and the Florida native has made the most of them.
Edmond was listed as a starter entering the season but has been passed on the depth chart by Mullen after the Lower Richland product dealt with a hamstring injury during preseason camp and suffering a foot sprain Sept. 9 against Auburn.
Tigers coach Dabo Swinney is hopeful that Edmond will be able to play this week. Even if he does, Mullen will get the start opposite Ryan Carter at cornerback.
“Trayvon has earned the right to be the starter right now,” Swinney said Tuesday.
That doesn’t mean that Edmond won’t play.
The senior will be a big part of Clemson’s defense whenever he is able to return to the field and should receive plenty of playing time, along with Mark Fields.
“We’ve got a lot of competition at corner,” Swinney said. “The old saying, ‘You can’t make the club in the tub.’ Marcus has had some tough breaks. Nobody’s entitled around here. There are good players. That’s just the way it is. Marcus will be fine. Hopefully he’ll be back this week. If not he’ll be back soon, and he’ll be right in the mix.”
Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables said he’s happy with the way Mullen has played this season, but he still has a ways to go to reach his potential.
“I still think he’s got a huge step to become a big time, lockdown guy,” Venables said. “But he’s been really good. I think there’s still another big step for him, maturation wise and focus and desperation and all those things to play that way every snap, but he’s highly skilled. He’s got a lot of want to. He’s got good instincts and a good feel for the game.”
Comments