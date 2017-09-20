Goodbye bayou: Why Clemson working out better than LSU for Travis Etienne

Louisiana native Travis Etienne still cheers for LSU, the school he almost attended before surprising many by committing to Clemson late in the recruiting process.
Etienne grew up a fan of the Tigers in Louisiana. His favorite two football players are former LSU running back Leonard Fournette and current star Derrius Guice.
Etienne attended five LSU games last season and did not go to any at Clemson. In fact, the first game he attended at the Death Valley in South Carolina was earlier this month as a member of Clemson’s football team.
It would have been easy for Etienne to stay home and play for his in-state school, but he knew, and his parents knew, that the best move for him would be to move more than 700 miles away from his hometown of Jennings, La.
“Before I made my decision my mom told me, ‘Don’t make a decision based on what you feel is right for us because we will come see you wherever you play,’” Etienne recalled. “That took a lot off my shoulders. Honestly I don’t think my mom wanted me to go to LSU.”
Etienne’s mom had a reason for not wanting her son to stay in state. Selfishly she would have loved for him to be close by, but she knew what would be best for Travis was for him to move away.
“When I was home she did everything for me, wash my clothes, I didn’t do anything,” Etienne said. “That was hindering my ability to grow as a man. She wanted to know that I’ll be able to take care of myself after she’s gone or if something happens. When I chose to go away from home I think she was really excited to see what she taught me transfer over.”
The reaction from outside Etienne’s family wasn’t nearly as positive.
He expected some backlash after making his decision and proclaiming Clemson to have “the real Death Valley,” but the responses were still tough to swallow.
“Lord, it was crazy,” Etienne said. “My phone blew up three days straight, people saying all kinds of things, calling me all kinds of names. I couldn’t let that get to me because it’s my decision at the end of the day, and they’re not going to be on the field or in the classroom for me. It’s my decision and I’m happy with the decision I made.”
The decision seems to be working out well for Etienne.
He was the surprise of preseason camp after breaking off long run after long run against Clemson’s stout defense, and the success has carried over into games.
He leads the Tigers in rushing with 179 yards on 14 carries, despite only playing in two of three games. Etienne is averaging nearly 13 yards per rush and had an 81-yard touchdown run against Louisville.
“He just runs with desperation every single play. That’s what you love about him,” Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said. “He’s been on the road. He’s been in an environment. He’s had some success. He’s made some mistakes. You just grow through it.”
The 81-yard run, which was Clemson’s longest since C.J. Spiller went for 83 yards in 2007, was designed to go inside.
But Etienne bounced it outside, broke a tackle and was off.
“Coach said if you’re going to do that you better make sure you’re right,” Etienne said with a smile. “We all know how great of a player (Spiller) was. For me to do something like that, it’s an unbelievable, humbling feeling to be mentioned in the same sentence as C.J. Spiller.”
Just as Etienne’s parents promised, they have been to all of Clemson’s games.
Etienne would like to see them more, but he is thankful for coaches and teammates that have helped him overcome being homesick.
“I miss my mom, my dad, not being able to see them every day,” Etienne said. “I’ve gotten used to it because facetime, they make sure I see them every day… Clemson feels like a home away from home.”
