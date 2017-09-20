Clemson DE out for the season

Clemson defensive end Logan Rudolph is out for the season with a shoulder injury, Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney told reporters Wednesday night.
The freshman played 26 snaps and had three tackles, including a tackle for loss, through the first three weeks of the season.
Swinney announced prior to the season that Rudolph would need surgery at some point, but the former Northwestern star was going to try to play through the pain and have surgery in the offseason.
However, he reinjured his shoulder during Clemson’s practice on Tuesday.
“We lost Logan Rudolph during yesterday’s practice. We were trying to get through and manage already anyway, and the shoulder came out again,” Swinney said. “It was just a tough thing yesterday for him. He’s going to go ahead and have surgery and see if we can apply for a redshirt on him. I hate it for him. He was off to a good start, but we need to go ahead and fix that.”
Rudolph was a four-star prospect coming out of high school and earned a backup job out of preseason camp.
The loss leaves Clemson thin at defensive end as Richard Yeargin is already out for the season after suffering a neck injury in a car accident during the offseason.
The Tigers are also expected to be without cornerback Marcus Edmond on Saturday against Boston College, according to Swinney.
